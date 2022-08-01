Aberdeen Fertility Centre becomes part of NHS Grampian as donors urged to come forward

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Fertility Centre has officially become part of NHS Grampian today and is urging egg and sperm donors to come forward.

Until now the organisation, which is celebrating its 37th anniversary this week, has been run jointly by both the NHS and Aberdeen University.

The move will bring it in line with Scotland’s other fertility centres and the ambition is to be recognised as the country’s best for patients by the time it moves into its new home as part of The Baird Family Hospital in 2024.

Globally significant research

Founded primarily as a research facility in 1985, its role in globally significant research will continue.

However, its primary role will remain as a provider of clinical services to NHS Grampian, Highland, Orkney and Shetland, as well as self-funding patients.

The facility helped the first Scottish baby to be born following an egg donation in 1993 and the first after surgical sperm retrieval in 1996.

Since then, their pioneering approach has continued, most notably for diagnostic semen analysis and more recently for leading a trial evaluating the clinical and cost-effectiveness of freezing all embryos.

‘We are committed to continuing to deliver a first-class service’

NHS Grampian’s director of strategy and deputy chief executive, Adam Coldwells said: “We are committed to continuing to deliver a first-class service.

“Our strong partnership with the university will continue as we bring the facility under the NHS Grampian umbrella and we are looking forward to its future as part of The Baird Family Hospital in 2024.”

Director of the Aberdeen Fertility Centre, Professor Abha Maheshwari added: “Donation has the power to give the gift of becoming parents to those who need help to conceive. I would urge anyone who is interested to learn more about donating eggs or sperm to get in touch.”