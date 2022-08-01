Aberdeen Fertility Centre becomes part of NHS Grampian as donors urged to come forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Fertility Centre becomes part of NHS Grampian as donors urged to come forward

By Chris Cromar
August 1, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 7:06 am
Professor Abha Maheshwari is the director of Aberdeen Fertility Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson
Professor Abha Maheshwari is the director of Aberdeen Fertility Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson

Aberdeen Fertility Centre has officially become part of NHS Grampian today and is urging egg and sperm donors to come forward.

Until now the organisation, which is celebrating its 37th anniversary this week, has been run jointly by both the NHS and Aberdeen University.

The move will bring it in line with Scotland’s other fertility centres and the ambition is to be recognised as the country’s best for patients by the time it moves into its new home as part of The Baird Family Hospital in 2024.

Globally significant research

Founded primarily as a research facility in 1985, its role in globally significant research will continue.

However, its primary role will remain as a provider of clinical services to NHS Grampian, Highland, Orkney and Shetland, as well as self-funding patients.

The Baird Family Hospital is due to open in 2024.

The facility helped the first Scottish baby to be born following an egg donation in 1993 and the first after surgical sperm retrieval in 1996.

Since then, their pioneering approach has continued, most notably for diagnostic semen analysis and more recently for leading a trial evaluating the clinical and cost-effectiveness of freezing all embryos.

‘We are committed to continuing to deliver a first-class service’

NHS Grampian’s director of strategy and deputy chief executive, Adam Coldwells said: “We are committed to continuing to deliver a first-class service.

“Our strong partnership with the university will continue as we bring the facility under the NHS Grampian umbrella and we are looking forward to its future as part of The Baird Family Hospital in 2024.”

Director of the Aberdeen Fertility Centre, Professor Abha Maheshwari added: “Donation has the power to give the gift of becoming parents to those who need help to conceive. I would urge anyone who is interested to learn more about donating eggs or sperm to get in touch.”

