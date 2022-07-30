‘Wanting to give people hope’: Activists finish preparing for tomorrow’s climate protest in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workshops have been running at the camp for most of the day as well as planning for tomorrow’s rally on St Nicholas Street in the city centre.

One of these more hands-on sessions included making posters and signage for the gathering on Sunday.

Keng Keng from Glasgow, who is helping lead the art department at Aberdeen Climate Camp, said that banners were an important part of these events.

Having run banner workshops for the past three and half years, the 38-year-old it was a way of helping bring people together: “It helps make a community and a nice bond with a group of people that maybe you’ve never met just by painting.

“It’s a simple process but can be quite complicated. There’s no leadership and everyone just needs to communicate.”

Wanting to give people hope

She said the message on the banners are designed to be used again and again as these kind of campaigns can have a “long journey”.

She added: “I think people are always more important than any of the material but the banner is always really, really important to show at the beginning of the demonstration or at the rally.

“At least for people who are not part of the rally they will know what is being said. It always needs a simple and clear message.

“I also think it gives hope for people who want to join a group rallying but have some other reason not to so the message is clear for them to see and to resonate with something inside of them.

“And maybe they will join the next one or make a banner in their local group.”

‘I feel the need for change’

One of the activists attending tomorrow’s event said it was an important part of helping industries in Aberdeen transition.

Working in oil and gas, Ms Kvaratskheliia said she wanted to see things move forward: “I have been working in the oil and gas industry for three years approximately. Although I work on the IT side, I feel the need for change.

“But at the same time, it’s not as easy as some things because it’s not just a simple process.”

Speaking about the sustainability of renewable energy and the role of fossil fuels in the making of some of the renewable options, the 28-year-old was interested in discussing what a Just Transition looks like.

She added: “I want to see how to make a difference and to help bring change. I want to get more informed and bring the critical thinking approach to the table.”

‘Great to see more support and solidarity coming to Aberdeen’

A speaker at tomorrow’s rally, Guy Ingerson, Aberdeen north organiser for the Scottish Greens, said the camp was helping communities in Aberdeen feel more heard.

“I really enjoyed the Just Transition workshop,” he said. “I thought it was really good to hear from the trade unions and workers working in the environmental movement.

“Especially in Aberdeen, we want to make sure that workers here actually can transition to industries of the future. That doesn’t just mean renewables. That means retrofitting houses and that means transport.

“That means looking at nature restoration. St Fittick’s Park is one of the last green spaces now in Torry. So I think the camp has been really, really good to highlight those issues.

“It’s great to see more support and solidarity coming to Aberdeen.

“I think it’s great as well that the local community know that people not just here are interested in protecting their community, but people are across Scotland and even around the world are actually interested.”