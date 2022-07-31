‘A triumphant showcase’: Sun shines over The Haughs as thousands celebrate return of Turriff Show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sun was shining over The Haughs as Turriff Show made its much-anticipated return on Sunday.

Thousands of people turned out for the first day of the historic event, which has not been held since 2019 due to Covid.

And it was certainly back in full swing today with an abundance of entertainment and activities for people of all ages to enjoy – from a Codona’s fairground to an arts and crafts marquee.

Organised by the Turriff District Agricultural Association, the traditional competitive classes of cattle, sheep and horses firmly remain a big draw to the show.

Spectators flooded into the grandstand at the main arena to watch the horse and pony judging and competitions which were taking place today.

Families also had the opportunity to get up close to a range of animals all around the site, and take part in some judging of their own with the charity sheep stock, which was raising funds for The Archie Foundation and RSABI.

Steven Bisset came along today with his family and dog, Zeus, for a fun day out.

“It’s just good to get out the house,” he said. “This is a big thing we do but we’ve not been able to since before Covid. It’s busier than expected.”

Jim Urquhart, one of the event sponsors, said it was “fine to see” so many people out and about for the show.

“It’s not quite back to normal, but we’re getting there,” he said. “It’s a good day so far and it’s fine to see people back out as it’s been two years since they had the chance.

“The weather makes it – it’s a sun trap down here.”

Showcasing farming at Turriff Show

As the biggest agricultural show in the north-east, Turriff Show attracts hundreds of people who work in the sector.

Scott Chapman, from ANM Group, said it was good to get the event going again – and to gain further support.

He said: “We always come to the show, as the biggest farming co-operative in Scotland it’s a great opportunity to meet customers from the area.

“It’s fine to have the show again and good to get the ongoing support – or we won’t still be here.”

Andrew Connon, vice president of NFU Scotland, added: “It’s been very busy, the farmers are out in force.

“It’s a challenging time for agriculture at the moment, with rising costs and lack of labour, but this is a triumphant showcase.

“There’s an active farming industry in the north-east – a powerhouse of agriculture.”

Supporting local in Turriff

Although predominantly a farming event, Turriff Show is also an opportunity for businesses and clubs to raise awareness and fundraise – including two local sport teams.

Lesley Chapman is the chairwoman of the Turriff United Youth Football Club, which has more than 350 members aged three to 18.

She said: “We’re really part of the community in Turriff. We were here three years ago at the last show and we were desperate to be back. When we heard it was happening we were delighted.

“We’ve got a lot of football-related activities and challenges for the kids where they can win World Cup footballs. And, we’ve got a healthy eating kids corner where we’re discussing nutrition and healthy eating.

“The main reason we’re here today is to raise awareness of the club and raise funds because the more we can raise, the lower we can keep the fees for our families.

“We want the kids to be able to come out and play football with their friends and to make new friendships.

“It’s great to be part of the show – it’s a brilliant supporter of the club and we just wanted to give a wee bit back to the community as well.”

Nearby, Turriff Rugby Club had set up a tyre challenge where show visitors could test their strength.

Andy Mcdonald, from the club, said: “We’ve been working closely with Turriff Show to try and get the pitch and a clubhouse where the old pavilion is, so that’s our plans for the future.

“Lockdown wasn’t the greatest for us, but now we’re into our second competitive season we need to do a bit more fundraising now – and Turriff Show came at the right time.”

Good food and friendly folk

Many local food and drink businesses set up stalls all around the show ground and in the EQ Food and Drink Pavilion – where locals were also treated to a cooking demonstration by Scottish chef Gary Maclean.

The Cairngorm Gin company travelled from Carrbridge to sell their award-winning artisan gin today.

The stall was being manned by Jennifer Smith, founder Jack Smith’s mum, who said it was the first opportunity the company had had to visit Turriff Show since launching in 2019.

She said: “We chose a handful of shows to attend and this is the first time we’ve been to Turriff Show. It’s been a good day and everyone has been so nice, they seem happy to get out and about.

“All the locals we’ve met have been really sociable and friendly.”

Many more people are expected to attend the show for its second and final day tomorrow when the National Highland Cattle Show will be held.

The show will also receive the royal seal of approval as Princess Anne is scheduled to tour the showground and present the Champion of Champions Award.

