Concerns grow for missing teen Rhianna Robertson, 14, last seen in Aberdeen

Concerns are growing for missing teenager Rhianna Robertson who was last seen in Aberdeen city centre on Saturday.

The 14-year-old was last spotted in the Union Square area at about 3pm.

The teenager lives in East Lothian but is known to have friends around Aberdeen.

Police say she was in the company of other female friends at the time she was last seen.

Officers are appealing for information to help trace a missing 14-year-old girl from Aberdeen. Rhianna Robertson was last seen in the Union Square area of the city at 3pm on Saturday, 30 July, 2022. More here: https://t.co/Sa8tb8Gxtb pic.twitter.com/Zuh76nCGE5 — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) July 31, 2022

Rhianna is described as being about 5ft 4in tall with long dark hair.

She was wearing a black dress with fire print, a black jumper and black trainers when she was last seen.

Anyone with information that may help in tracing Rhianna should contact police on 101 with incident number 2191 from July 30.