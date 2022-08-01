Celebrate Aberdeen returns with new sponsors after two-year absence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celebrate Aberdeen is back this month for the first time since 2019 with new sponsors in tow.

This year, the Union Street Parade is back on August 27 with over 120 organisations already signed up.

Starting on Albyn Place and finishing at Castlegate, the parade always brings thousands of people to Aberdeen’s streets.

The Celebrate Aberdeen Awards – a prize giving and celebration for charity champions – is also planned for September.

Global energy technology company Baker Hughes will be the title sponsor for both events this year.

Energy sector operators CNOOC International and CNR International have also confirmed their continuing support for the 2022 event, signing up as gold sponsors.

Celebrate groups who have provided much needed support

Brenda Clark, vice president of corporate affairs, oilfield equipment at Baker Hughes said the company was “delighted to show their support”.

She added: “The past few years have been extremely challenging for many, and the support that has been provided by charities, social enterprises, sports clubs and other groups to thousands of people from right across the region has been invaluable in helping them get through very difficult times.

“The Celebrate Aberdeen with Baker Hughes events are great platforms to showcase what these groups have achieved and to raise awareness of the huge contribution which the third sector makes to society.”

Other sponsors of the events include Cala Homes, Aberdeen Inspired, DeltaTek Global, Hampton, Breakwater Agency, Korero, Balmoral Group, Fyfe Moir & Associates and Flexistore Aberdeen.

Emily Findlay, a volunteer with Celebrate Aberdeen, said: “The support of our sponsors and our partners Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Inspired is absolutely crucial.

“Without them, Celebrate Aberdeen simply could not take place, so we’re extremely grateful to them for ensuring that both events are returning this year after a two-year absence.

“Huge thanks also go to all the local businesses who have signed up to sponsor the award categories and to our small team of volunteers who work so hard behind the scenes to plan and run both events.”