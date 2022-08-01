Celebrate Aberdeen returns with new sponsors after two-year absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Celebrate Aberdeen returns with new sponsors after two-year absence

By Lottie Hood
August 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 9:54 am
From left, Mark Berry, CNOOC International; Alison Critten, CNR International; Adrian Watson, Aberdeen Inspired; Lesley McMullen, Baker Hughes; Councillor Ian Yuill, Aberdeen City Council; Emily Findlay, Celebrate Aberdeen. Supplied by Celebrate Aberdeen.
From left, Mark Berry, CNOOC International; Alison Critten, CNR International; Adrian Watson, Aberdeen Inspired; Lesley McMullen, Baker Hughes; Councillor Ian Yuill, Aberdeen City Council; Emily Findlay, Celebrate Aberdeen. Supplied by Celebrate Aberdeen.

Celebrate Aberdeen is back this month for the first time since 2019 with new sponsors in tow.

This year, the Union Street Parade is back on August 27 with over 120 organisations already signed up.

Starting on Albyn Place and finishing at Castlegate, the parade always brings thousands of people to Aberdeen’s streets.

The Celebrate Aberdeen Awards – a prize giving and celebration for charity champions – is also planned for September.

Global energy technology company Baker Hughes will be the title sponsor for both events this year.

Energy sector operators CNOOC International and CNR International have also confirmed their continuing support for the 2022 event, signing up as gold sponsors.

Celebrate groups who have provided much needed support

Brenda Clark, vice president of corporate affairs, oilfield equipment at Baker Hughes said the company was “delighted to show their support”.

She added: “The past few years have been extremely challenging for many, and the support that has been provided by charities, social enterprises, sports clubs and other groups to thousands of people from right across the region has been invaluable in helping them get through very difficult times.

“The Celebrate Aberdeen with Baker Hughes events are great platforms to showcase what these groups have achieved and to raise awareness of the huge contribution which the third sector makes to society.”

Other sponsors of the events include Cala Homes, Aberdeen Inspired, DeltaTek Global, Hampton, Breakwater Agency, Korero, Balmoral Group, Fyfe Moir & Associates and Flexistore Aberdeen.

Emily Findlay, a volunteer with Celebrate Aberdeen, said: “The support of our sponsors and our partners Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Inspired is absolutely crucial.

“Without them, Celebrate Aberdeen simply could not take place, so we’re extremely grateful to them for ensuring that both events are returning this year after a two-year absence.

“Huge thanks also go to all the local businesses who have signed up to sponsor the award categories and to our small team of volunteers who work so hard behind the scenes to plan and run both events.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]