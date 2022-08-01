Man who died in A92 crash near Bridge of Muchalls named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 47-year-old man killed in a crash involving a motorbike and car near Stonehaven has been named.

Christopher Reid, 47, from Newtonhill died following a two-vehicle crash on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road, near Bridge of Muchalls.

Emergency services were called to the accident on Saturday around 4.20pm.

The incident involved a blue motorcycle and a white car.

The road was shut for around eight hours with vehicles diverted via the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

An investigation into the crash continues, with officers calling for those who may have been around the scene at the time to come forward.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, from the roads policing team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Christopher at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are continuing into the incident.

“Anyone who may have witnessed it or has dashcam footage which could assist in our investigation is encouraged to contact 101, quoting reference number 2624 of July 30.”