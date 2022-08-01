Aberdeen Net Zero firm hit by vandalism invites ‘sit down’ with perpetrators By Louise Glen August 1, 2022, 12:47 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 4:19 pm 0 Graffiti at the Net Zero Technology Centre, Queens Road. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Dundee named as preferred site for battery production megafactory Readers’ letters: Highland Council funding, renewable energy and net zero All Tory leadership candidates confirm commitment to net zero ‘We have to make this meaningful to communities’: Highland climate chairman hopes to inject fresh energy into green goals