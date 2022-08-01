Appeal for help to trace missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing to the public to help trace a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Aberdeen.

Rihanna Robertson was last seen in the Union Square area of the city at 3pm on Saturday, July 30.

She is described as being about 5ft 4ins with long dark hair and is believed to be wearing a black dress with fire print, a black jumper and black trainers.

Rihanna lives in East Lothian but has associates around Aberdeen and was in the company of other female friends in the city when she was last seen.

Anyone with information that may assist in tracing Rihanna is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2191 of Saturday, July 30, 2022.