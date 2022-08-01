Historic Aberdeenshire hotel donates £9,000 to River Dee Trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Historic Aberdeenshire hotel donates £9,000 to River Dee Trust

By Lauren Taylor
August 1, 2022, 11:38 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 11:48 am
Maryculter House has donated £9,000 to River Dee Trust.
Maryculter House has donated £9,000 to River Dee Trust.

A historic Aberdeenshire hotel situated on the River Dee has made a £9,000 donation to the local charity the River Dee Trust.

Maryculter House, which dates back to the 13th century, sits on the banks of the River Dee and is a popular spot for salmon fishing.

The hotel has been adding a discretionary £1 charge per person to customers’ bills, and other initiatives, to raise money for the charity.

Peter Walker (managing director, Maryculter House), Lorraine Hawkins (river director), Shane Christie (Ghillies representative). Supplied by Sound Bite PR / Maryculter House.l

The River Dee Trust, formed in 1998, aims to improve the knowledge of the ecology of the river so practical improvements and restoration of the river – and the wildlife it supports – can be achieved.

The trust works alongside the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board and looks after over 80 miles of the river, from the source high up in the Cairngorms to where it meets the North Sea in Aberdeen.

The donation will be split between the Million Trees project, which has planted over 300,000 trees to date, and the education programme run by the trust which increases awareness and enthusiasm around the rivers in Deeside and Aberdeen.

Maryculter House has been awarded silver status by the Green Tourism business scheme for its commitment to the environment and Aberdeenshire.

Peter Walker, managing director of Maryculter House, said supporting the trust is important for the hotel.

He said: “This is a cause we care deeply about. We are so lucky to boast breathtaking landscapes that surround the hotel, and we want to do everything within our remit to protect this.

“Supporting the River Dee Trust with this donation means a lot to us, and we will continue to support the trust for many years to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]