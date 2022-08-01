Historic Aberdeenshire hotel donates £9,000 to River Dee Trust

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A historic Aberdeenshire hotel situated on the River Dee has made a £9,000 donation to the local charity the River Dee Trust.

Maryculter House, which dates back to the 13th century, sits on the banks of the River Dee and is a popular spot for salmon fishing.

The hotel has been adding a discretionary £1 charge per person to customers’ bills, and other initiatives, to raise money for the charity.

The River Dee Trust, formed in 1998, aims to improve the knowledge of the ecology of the river so practical improvements and restoration of the river – and the wildlife it supports – can be achieved.

The trust works alongside the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board and looks after over 80 miles of the river, from the source high up in the Cairngorms to where it meets the North Sea in Aberdeen.

The donation will be split between the Million Trees project, which has planted over 300,000 trees to date, and the education programme run by the trust which increases awareness and enthusiasm around the rivers in Deeside and Aberdeen.

Maryculter House has been awarded silver status by the Green Tourism business scheme for its commitment to the environment and Aberdeenshire.

Peter Walker, managing director of Maryculter House, said supporting the trust is important for the hotel.

He said: “This is a cause we care deeply about. We are so lucky to boast breathtaking landscapes that surround the hotel, and we want to do everything within our remit to protect this.

“Supporting the River Dee Trust with this donation means a lot to us, and we will continue to support the trust for many years to come.”