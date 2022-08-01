Two girls and a boy! Highland Wildlife Park reveal gender of snow leopard cubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two girls and a boy! Highland Wildlife Park reveal gender of snow leopard cubs

By Chris Cromar
August 1, 2022, 11:34 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 11:45 am
The three snow leopards were born in May. Supplied by Highland Wildlife Park/RZSS.
The three snow leopards were born in May. Supplied by Highland Wildlife Park/RZSS.

Zookeepers have revealed the gender of three snow leopard cubs born at Highland Wildlife Park earlier this year.

The gorgeous eight-week cubs have undergone their first routine health check, which has confirmed they are two girls and a boy.

The trio of tiny new arrivals, who are doing well, are due to be named soon.

Highland Wildlife Park‘s living collections manager, Keith Gilchrist said: “We were thrilled to welcome three snow leopard cubs to mum Animesh and first-time dad Koshi earlier this summer. It is very exciting to find out we have two little girls and a boy and that all three cubs are in good health.

“They are already becoming more confident every day and it is incredible to see them grow and develop. Some lucky visitors have already been able to spot them as they have started to explore further from the cubbing den.”

“Like all the animals in our care, our snow leopards play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year so they can learn about the threats animals face in the wild and the action they can take to help. Their power to connect people with nature and encourage behaviour change is invaluable.”

‘We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the park’s 50th year’

In the wild, snow leopards can be found in the remote mountainous areas of central Asia.

The three snow leopards are due to be named soon. Supplied by Highland Wildlife Park/RZSS.

Now protected throughout much of their native range, snow leopard populations are still threatened due to a decline in available prey and human conflict.

Mr Gilchrist added: “It has been a fantastic year of births here at the park with our three tiger cubs recently turning one and Brodie, our adorable polar bear cub, continuing to capture the hearts of our visitors.

“Now with the addition of our trio of snow leopard cubs, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the park’s 50th year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]