Two girls and a boy! Highland Wildlife Park reveal gender of snow leopard cubs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zookeepers have revealed the gender of three snow leopard cubs born at Highland Wildlife Park earlier this year.

The gorgeous eight-week cubs have undergone their first routine health check, which has confirmed they are two girls and a boy.

The trio of tiny new arrivals, who are doing well, are due to be named soon.

Highland Wildlife Park‘s living collections manager, Keith Gilchrist said: “We were thrilled to welcome three snow leopard cubs to mum Animesh and first-time dad Koshi earlier this summer. It is very exciting to find out we have two little girls and a boy and that all three cubs are in good health.

“They are already becoming more confident every day and it is incredible to see them grow and develop. Some lucky visitors have already been able to spot them as they have started to explore further from the cubbing den.”

Our expert keepers and vets gave our tiny snow leopard cubs their first health checks last week, where they confirmed Animesh and Koshi are parents to… TWO GIRLS AND A BOY 💙 They are all doing well and will be named soon ❄️ Find out more 👉 https://t.co/8hesbdHqcH pic.twitter.com/KaqN9QoSrp — Highland Wildlife Park (@HighlandWPark) August 1, 2022

“Like all the animals in our care, our snow leopards play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year so they can learn about the threats animals face in the wild and the action they can take to help. Their power to connect people with nature and encourage behaviour change is invaluable.”

‘We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the park’s 50th year’

In the wild, snow leopards can be found in the remote mountainous areas of central Asia.

Now protected throughout much of their native range, snow leopard populations are still threatened due to a decline in available prey and human conflict.

Mr Gilchrist added: “It has been a fantastic year of births here at the park with our three tiger cubs recently turning one and Brodie, our adorable polar bear cub, continuing to capture the hearts of our visitors.

“Now with the addition of our trio of snow leopard cubs, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the park’s 50th year.”