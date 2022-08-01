Climate and migrant campaigners stage protest at the Castlegate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Climate and migrant campaigners stage protest at the Castlegate

By Kieran Beattie
August 1, 2022, 4:10 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 6:18 pm
Protesters at the Castlegate on Monday, August 1 2022. Pictured dancing is Gillian Ruth Siddons. Photo: Paul Glendell.
Protesters at the Castlegate on Monday, August 1 2022. Pictured dancing is Gillian Ruth Siddons. Photo: Paul Glendell.

Climate change activists joined forces with campaigners for migrant’s rights today at a protest in Aberdeen.

Around 50 people turned up at the Castlegate at the end of Union Street at around 11.30,am bearing banners and banging drums.

Around 50 people attended the event. Photo: Paul Glendell.

They were comprised of members of the Climate Camp Scotland group, who have been staying in tents in St Fitticks Park in Torry since Thursday, as well as representatives from the organisation Migrants Organising For Rights And Empowerment (More).

The St Fitticks Park climate camp on July 30. Photo: Kenny Elrick.

A small number of police officers were dispatched to attend the protest, which remained peaceful.

Monday morning’s protest at the Castle. Photo: Paul Glendell.

The drumming, chanting and slogans from the protesters attracted quite a few looks from passers-by, as well as from those enjoying a drink outside the Archibald Simpson pub across the road.

What was the protest for?

Abigail Alonge, left and Yvonne Blake from the More group at the protest. Photo: Paul Glendell.

The protest was aimed at highlighting connections between the impact of climate change across the world and the challenges facing migrants.

Some of chants from the activists  included “No borders, no nations, stop deportations”, and “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

Yvonne Blake, from More, was one of the people at the protest.

She argued that the effects of climate change could result in additional people around the world being made to leave their homes.

She said: “As the climate crisis intensifies, more and more people from the global south experience displacement, loss of ancestral land, culture, and lives.

“Droughts, wars, and floods are all consequences of carbon pollution caused by the west.

“Yet in Britain, asylum seeking people face government hostility.”

The protestors carried all sorts of slogans on banners.

And Duncan Harbison, a spokesman for Climate Camp Scotland said he believes the UK government “has a responsibility to help displaced people”, as he argued that the UK and fossil fuel industries have been responsible for a “hugely disproportionate amount of global pollution which is forcing people from their own homes”.

The Aberdeen climate camp is due to be dismantled this afternoon, with activists going home later today.

