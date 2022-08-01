Climate and migrant campaigners stage protest at the Castlegate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Climate change activists joined forces with campaigners for migrant’s rights today at a protest in Aberdeen.

Around 50 people turned up at the Castlegate at the end of Union Street at around 11.30,am bearing banners and banging drums.

They were comprised of members of the Climate Camp Scotland group, who have been staying in tents in St Fitticks Park in Torry since Thursday, as well as representatives from the organisation Migrants Organising For Rights And Empowerment (More).

A small number of police officers were dispatched to attend the protest, which remained peaceful.

The drumming, chanting and slogans from the protesters attracted quite a few looks from passers-by, as well as from those enjoying a drink outside the Archibald Simpson pub across the road.

What was the protest for?

The protest was aimed at highlighting connections between the impact of climate change across the world and the challenges facing migrants.

Some of chants from the activists included “No borders, no nations, stop deportations”, and “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

Yvonne Blake, from More, was one of the people at the protest.

She argued that the effects of climate change could result in additional people around the world being made to leave their homes.

She said: “As the climate crisis intensifies, more and more people from the global south experience displacement, loss of ancestral land, culture, and lives.

“Droughts, wars, and floods are all consequences of carbon pollution caused by the west.

“Yet in Britain, asylum seeking people face government hostility.”

And Duncan Harbison, a spokesman for Climate Camp Scotland said he believes the UK government “has a responsibility to help displaced people”, as he argued that the UK and fossil fuel industries have been responsible for a “hugely disproportionate amount of global pollution which is forcing people from their own homes”.

The Aberdeen climate camp is due to be dismantled this afternoon, with activists going home later today.

