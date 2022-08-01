Three men arrested after £4,000 drugs seizure in Aboyne

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three men have been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of £4,000 were seized by police in Aboyne.

Officers found the drugs, believed to be cocaine and cannabis, during a search of a property on Carnferg View in the village on Friday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 25, were arrested in connection with the find and have been released pending further inquiry.

Inspector Keith Greig said: “This operation has resulted in a significant quantity of drugs being taken off our local streets. Police will continue to target and disrupt those involved in the supply of drugs.

“Our work relies on information provided by members of the community, so we encourage anyone with any information relating to drugs misuse or people involved in the supply of controlled drugs in their area to contact us on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”