Under-18s club night returning to Aberdeen at new venue

A special club night for teenagers is returning to Aberdeen following a successful launch earlier this year.

Under’s Rave, organised by DJ and promotor Mark Paterson, provides a safe space for teenagers to experience a nightclub event.

Open to those aged 13 to 17, the club night is also an opportunity for local young DJs to perform at a professional venue.

The first rave back in April was a big success but the team has decided to make one major change before it returns later this month.

Atik Aberdeen, on Bridge Street, will be the new venue for the club nights due to its multiple room options and overall larger space so more youngsters can get involved.

The Under’s Rave team is continuing to work with the Aberdeen DJ Academy, based in Torry, to help nurture local talent and give them the opportunity to perform at a popular city venue.

At the next event five teenagers will be taking to the stage to provide the music for the rave – which will also feature thousands of glowsticks, a confetti canon, glitter and UV painting and giveaways throughout the night.

The next event will be held at Atik Aberdeen on Saturday, August 13 from 7pm to 10pm. Tickets can be bought here.