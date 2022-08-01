Under-18s club night returning to Aberdeen at new venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Under-18s club night returning to Aberdeen at new venue

By Ellie Milne
August 1, 2022, 9:21 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 8:57 am
Under's Rave will move to Atik Aberdeen from this month.
Under's Rave will move to Atik Aberdeen from this month.

A special club night for teenagers is returning to Aberdeen following a successful launch earlier this year.

Under’s Rave, organised by DJ and promotor Mark Paterson, provides a safe space for teenagers to experience a nightclub event.

Open to those aged 13 to 17, the club night is also an opportunity for local young DJs to perform at a professional venue.

The first rave back in April was a big success but the team has decided to make one major change before it returns later this month.

Under’s Rave gives teenagers the opportunity for teenage DJs to perform at a professional venue. Aberdeen. Photo by Kate Cook.

Atik Aberdeen, on Bridge Street, will be the new venue for the club nights due to its multiple room options and overall larger space so more youngsters can get involved.

The Under’s Rave team is continuing to work with the Aberdeen DJ Academy, based in Torry, to help nurture local talent and give them the opportunity to perform at a popular city venue.

At the next event five teenagers will be taking to the stage to provide the music for the rave – which will also feature thousands of glowsticks, a confetti canon, glitter and UV painting and giveaways throughout the night.

The next event will be held at Atik Aberdeen on Saturday, August 13 from 7pm to 10pm. Tickets can be bought here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]