‘It’s a leap of faith’: Ex-forces couple sell home to create Aberdeenshire woodland retreat offering a lifeline to struggling soldiers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s a leap of faith’: Ex-forces couple sell home to create Aberdeenshire woodland retreat offering a lifeline to struggling soldiers

By Ben Hendry
August 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Stu and Pip Wright are offering wilderness workshops and retreats to help struggling soldiers and former personnel. Picture by Kath Flannery
Stu and Pip Wright are offering wilderness workshops and retreats to help struggling soldiers and former personnel. Picture by Kath Flannery

For Stu and Pip Wright, doing nothing simply isn’t an option.

In the years since the couple left the forces, heartbreaking reports of former colleagues taking their own lives have been getting more and more frequent.

Knowing action was badly needed, Stu quit his IT job last October and the parents-of-two started work on a retreat for veterans and serving personnel.

And now, from Knockiehill Woodland Centre outside Tarland, they are doing what they can to make a difference.

Their Warriors Woodland camp offers visitors the chance to get some respite from their troubles, bonding with others during back-to-basics workshops.

Stu and Pip believe their free sessions could well be the best way to prevent more tragedies.

In our exclusive interview, the couple reveal:

  • What drove Stu to leave his career to take this “leap of faith”
  • How Storm Arwen threw their plans into chaos just days after Stu made that fateful decision
  • Why they believe their retreats could help deal with a looming mental health crisis in workers on the pandemic front line
Part of the bushcraft skills Stu teaches visitors is how to start their own fire using dry grass, fabric and a spark. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Meet Stu and Pip Wright

Arriving at the woods, we are met with the smell of a campfire and the crunch of leaves beneath our feet.

And after that, by Paddington the two-year-old cocker spaniel bounding towards us.

Paul Middlemiss with Stu and Pip Wright and Paddington their dog at base camp. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Emerging from the trees behind him comes Stu, Aberdeenshire’s answer to Bear Grylls, who left the forces after 12 years having completed two tours of Iraq and one of Afghanistan.

Mixing us a cup of coffee while checking in on her eight-year-old daughter, Pip seems like any other mum.

In fact, she’s a military legend – as the first woman to ever win the coveted green beret of the elite Royal Marines corps.

It’s a feat only five other female soldiers have managed in the 20 years since.

Pip, then aged 27, receiving her coveted green beret from Brigadier Nick Pounds, at the Royal Marine Commando training centre at Lympstone, near Exeter in 2002. PA Photo.

What makes the Warriors Woodland special is that it’s been designed by veterans in Stu and Pip, who know what makes members of the military tick.

‘It hit home’

For many soldiers, their toughest battles are waged without anyone knowing about them, with veteran choosing to camouflage their pain until it becomes too much to live with.

Gathering around the fire at base camp, a parachute forming the roof above us, Stu and Pip tell us how they want to help.

Stu says: “I lost a couple of pals through suicide, they all had families and it really all hit home.

“It wasn’t necessarily PTSD, there can be anxiety and depression when you leave the military.

“You are leaving a brotherhood behind, and it’s an adjustment.

“They say it takes five years to realise you’re a veteran.

“And if you go into a job that doesn’t have the rewards you are used to, it can be tough…”

Stu Wright had been thinking of the Warriors Woodland idea for some time. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Personnel need time to ‘decompress’

It was a snowboarding trip with former forces friends that opened up Stu’s eyes to another kind of therapy – away from the “sterile” environs of GP rooms and counselling sessions.

He explains: “We do adventure training in the military, it’s a massive decompression for the guys.

“And it builds camaraderie and teamwork… I actually met Pip on a military snowboarding exercise.”

They kept doing it for years, even after some more pals drifted away from the military.

Stu on a snowboarding trip.

‘I took a bit of a chance…’

Stu is from Catterick in Yorkshire, and moved with Pip to Tarland after getting married – she had always wanted to raise her family in the scenic area where she grew up.

They took over the 50 acres of woodland from her parents a few years ago.

Pip with her mum Jenny Tattersall in 2003.

Since leaving the Army, Stu had worked in oil and gas before forging his way in IT.

It was after another good pal left too soon that Stu made a life-changing decision…

He explains: “I took a bit of a chance.

“I was in quite a decent IT job at the time, but after my friend Chris took his own life I needed to stop.

“By then I had wanted to get this project up and running full-time for a while, and couldn’t achieve it.

“In October, I resigned from the IT industry.

“We sold our house and started renting so we had the finance to make this a reality.”

Did Pip have any doubts?

She shakes her head.

“He kept telling me more bad news and more bad news…”

Glancing at Stu, she adds: “And I could see what it was doing to you.”

Pip Wright is now staging retreats in the woods where she spent her childhood playing. Picture by Kath Flannery

‘I have been in a tunnel with no light at the end’

Pip worked as a forest leader for six years after leaving the Army, witnessing firsthand how being in the wild could reduce anxiety among children.

The therapeutic quality of the great outdoors is something she came to increasingly think about, as the scale of the mental health crisis among veterans became clear.

“Stu was coming to me a couple of times a month saying ‘that’s somebody else who has taken their life’.

“I thought, if this can help young people, it can help veterans as well.

“The reality of things was getting scary, and we just took a leap of faith really.”

Stu whittling, an activity which many find therapeutic. Picture by Kath Flannery.

And Pip, who has experience of post-natal depression before receiving “life-saving” treatment, is able to offer an empathetic ear to anyone contending with dark thoughts.

The retired major explains: “Being so close to the edge, I have been there.

“I have been in a tunnel with no light at the end, I don’t think anyone could say anything to me that would shock me.”

“But I know people can get through it with the right support.”

Dismay as Storm Arwen blew plans off course

It was just days after Stu decided to dedicate himself to Warriors Woodland full-time that catastrophic storms almost ruined the couple’s dream.

About 150 trees came crashing down across their land, wrecking camps they had just created.

Looking back into the sea of fallen lumber still there, Stu says: “It was a disaster.”

He adds: “That set me back about four months, we had so much to clear to make it safe again.”

Pip Wright surveying the damage caused by Storm Arwen. Picture by Kath Flannery

However, the couple feel “lucky” that their base camp escaped destruction.

Stu adds: “Other camps we had built literally got destroyed…”

Then, just weeks later, Malik and Corrie blew in and caused more devastation – uprooting dozens more trees.

But the eco-conscious couple pledge that all of the wood will be reused as they rebuild their retreat.

How a chance encounter waist-deep in the Dee helped shape project

The final piece of the Warriors Woodland puzzle is Paul Middlemiss.

Paul, a retired lieutenant colonel, met Stu, a former sergeant major, by chance while swimming by the Cambus o’ May bridge.

Paul Middlemiss with Stu and Pip Wright and Paddington their dog. Picture by Kath Flannery.

After realising their shared background, it didn’t take long for them to strike up a bond.

Between the trio, Stu tells me, they have experience of every conflict of the last five decades.

And Paul tells us just how far things have come since his early days in the 1970s.

He explains: “It’s wonderful how things have moved on.

“In my day, any mental health problems were attributed to LMF: lack of moral fibre.

“You were just told to get on with it, sort yourself out.”

Paul Middlemiss as a young man embarking on jungle training in Borneo. Submitted image.
Now Paul, who works in security, is giving back to the forces community by helping to make a success of the Warriors Woodland. Picture by Kath Flannery

Warriors Woodland can offer workshops and retreats for people of all abilities, and Paul’s job as “liaison officer” is to help spread word about the project through his military contacts.

What makes Warriors Woodland work?

Run mostly on donations, Pip and Stu are determined that their not-for-profit venture be available to anyone in need.

Stu says: “People who have been have told us it feels so relaxed, it feels like somewhere they can be themselves…”

Pip adds: “In the military you spend so much time sitting around cooking your scran, looking at the fire and just chatting.

“That is what Stu wanted to bring to this, people don’t feel a stigma here.”

And the workshops “enable people to have the camaraderie and banter” they might be missing out on in civilian life.

Paul dries out char cloth, used to help set fires, in this special tin. Picture by Kath Flannery

Men ‘not wanting to talk’ can be deadly

Stu, who is a bushcraft instructor at the nearby Glendye Estate, firmly believes in the healing power of learning basic survival skills.

Expertly whittling a stick, he explains: “When you whittle, you sit and have a cuppa and someone will start a conversation.

“Then another person will interject with an experience they’ve been through, and so will someone else.

“You’re all looking at the wood, and nobody feels pressured, people can open up on a whole lot of stuff.”

Before and after: Whittling wood for the camp fire can be restorative. Picture by Kath Flannery

Stu adds: “Men especially still don’t like to talk, we still have some cog in our brain that tells us we must provide and we must achieve.

“And I think that’s how I lost a couple of my friends.”

For visitors needing some professional advice, there is a wellbeing hut where they can speak with local counsellors.

What’s next for Warriors Woodland?

Nestled on the edge of the Cairngorms, there are also plans to offer hillwalking and wild swimming as part of the retreats.

Stu and Pip have even thought of ways “winter workshops” could work.

Ultimately, they would like to expand their sessions to other professions where workers could be battling mental health problems.

Many in social care and the NHS dealt with “a career’s worth of trauma” in the pandemic, and the effects could linger for years to come.

The tranquil surroundings help to put visitors at ease. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Stu says: “Covid has created a nightmare in terms of our mindset.

“And it could well be at that five-year point where someone is triggered by something and has a flashback.

“We want to provide some early intervention to help deal with that.”

What do you think of the Warriors Woodland idea? Let us know in our comments section below

P&J’s tour of the Warriors Woodland

Clutching a bundle of dried grass, I am trying my best to coax a spark into life by gently blowing in its direction.

For a while, it seems like nothing is happening.

But then, a wisp of smoke grows thicker, and what had been a faintly glowing ember flickers into flame.

Stu offers reporter Ben Hendry a helping hand… Picture by Kath Flannery.
And the next thing you know, the bundle of dried grass is ablaze! Picture by Kath Flannery

It must be something in our genes, dating back to caveman days, as a rush of pride runs through me at having created fire.

We are being given a sample of what people attending the Warriors Woodland can expect.

And there’s much more than just that, with axe throwing available, and various mental and physical challenges.

There’s even the chance to forage for dinner – cooking up a pot of nettle soup on the fire, or baking wild garlic bread.

Visitors can let off some steam by aiming an axe at this target. Picture by Kath Flannery
It took the couple the better part of a year, toiling away most weekends, to create the base camp. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Family still comes first for Aberdeenshire action man…

But being the north-east’s Bear Grylls isn’t all chopping logs and whispering fire into life.

As lunch-time nears, Pip tells Stu that he has to take their son and his pals into Aberdeen to see the new Jurassic Park movie (it’s a treat for his 10th birthday).

Stu sheepishly admits he’s likely to fall asleep 30 minutes in… But with the few months he’s had, who can blame him?

And he will need the rest – next month he is running the “ultimate endurance challenge” of the Loch Ness 24-hour race, to help raise £5,000 for the project.

You can donate here, and learn more about the Warriors Woodland here.

North-east boxing club to offer veterans free classes to combat mental health

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]