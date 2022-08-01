Four vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash near Laurencekirk.

The incident took place on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road at around 5.30pm on Monday.

Officers confirmed two people have been injured.

It is understood the road is partially blocked and traffic is building in the area.

Fire crews received report of the crash at 5.48pm and sent three appliances to the scene from Montrose and Brechin.

A fire service spokesman said: “All persons were out of the vehicles when we arrived. Crews made the scene safe and the stop message came in at 6.48pm.”

A heavy rescue unit was also sent from Aberdeen but was not required.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6pm on Monday, August 1, police received a report of a road crash involving four vehicles on the A90 southbound carriageway, near Laurencekirk Bypass.

“Two people have been injured and emergency services are in attendance.”