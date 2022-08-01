Four vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Laurencekirk By Ellie Milne August 1, 2022, 7:39 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 7:44 pm 0 The crash happened on the A90 southbound near Laurencekirk. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Four vehicles have been involved in a crash near Laurencekirk. The incident took place on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road at around 5.30pm on Monday. Officers confirmed two people have been injured. It is understood the road is partially blocked and traffic is building in the area. Fire crews received report of the crash at 5.48pm and sent three appliances to the scene from Montrose and Brechin. A fire service spokesman said: “All persons were out of the vehicles when we arrived. Crews made the scene safe and the stop message came in at 6.48pm.” A heavy rescue unit was also sent from Aberdeen but was not required. A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6pm on Monday, August 1, police received a report of a road crash involving four vehicles on the A90 southbound carriageway, near Laurencekirk Bypass. “Two people have been injured and emergency services are in attendance.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal One man taken to hospital after accident on A85 Oban road near Taynuilt following two-vehicle crash Man, 47, dies in A92 motorbike crash at Bridge of Muchalls Man, 47, dies in A92 crash at Bridge of Muchalls Person taken to hospital following two vehicle crash on A9 near Daviot