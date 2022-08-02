Scottish SPCA to deliver pet food to north-east foodbanks as one in five worry about feeding their pets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Desperate pet owners are skipping meals so they can feed their animals, a charity has revealed.

The Scottish SPCA says calls to their service to give up pets have more than trebled in 2022 due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Today, the charity has launched a new pilot project to help those struggling to look after their beloved pets.

Pet Aid will deliver pet food regularly to 13 foodbanks across Scotland, including Cfine in Aberdeen and The Haven Community Centre in Stonehaven.

Scottish SPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell believes Pet Aid will provide “invaluable” support to people and pets feeling the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “This year, our inspectors have had to support pet owners in some horrendous situations.

“We’re helping people who are not buying food for themselves so they can feed their pet, who are calling our animal helpline in floods of tears because they feel they’ve let their animal down.

“Pet Aid is part of our wider commitment to early intervention when it comes to protecting animals. Wherever possible, we will act to stop a person feeling they have no choice but to give up their pet.”

Charity received 700 calls to take in pets

Scottish SPCA call handlers have recorded a significant rise in calls to give up common pets.

In the first six months of 2021, the charity received 194 calls to take in a dog from an owner. In the same period in 2022, this had soared by 261% to 700 calls.

Animal rescue and rehoming centres have also seen a rise in certain types of animals coming into their care. The number of dogs in their centres has increased by 15% since last year.

Pet Aid has been launched following the publication of the Animal Kindness Index, a joint study with the RSPCA to understand attitudes to animals in different parts in the UK.

The study found 72% of pet owners think the cost of living will impact their pets, while almost 70% expressed concerns about the cost of care.

One in five are worried about how they’ll manage to afford to feed their pets.

The Scottish SPCA is committed to expanding Pet Aid to provide nationwide support to animals and their owners.

“Pet Aid will provide vital supplies of pet food to people,” Ms Campbell added. “We’ll evaluate how the pilot goes, work with partners and speak to pet owners to understand what additional help they could benefit from.

“This will inform how Pet Aid grows in the months and years to come.”

A full list of foodbanks working with Pet Aid and more information about the pilot can be found on the SPCA’s website.