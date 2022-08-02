Scottish SPCA to deliver pet food to north-east foodbanks as one in five worry about feeding their pets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish SPCA to deliver pet food to north-east foodbanks as one in five worry about feeding their pets

By Lauren Taylor
August 2, 2022, 2:51 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 3:00 pm
The Scottish SPCA is piloting a new initiative to deliver pet food to foodbanks. Photo: Scottish SPCA
The Scottish SPCA is piloting a new initiative to deliver pet food to foodbanks. Photo: Scottish SPCA

Desperate pet owners are skipping meals so they can feed their animals, a charity has revealed.

The Scottish SPCA says calls to their service to give up pets have more than trebled in 2022 due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Today, the charity has launched a new pilot project to help those struggling to look after their beloved pets.

Pet Aid will deliver pet food regularly to 13 foodbanks across Scotland, including Cfine in Aberdeen and The Haven Community Centre in Stonehaven.

Scottish SPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell believes Pet Aid will provide “invaluable” support to people and pets feeling the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “This year, our inspectors have had to support pet owners in some horrendous situations.

“We’re helping people who are not buying food for themselves so they can feed their pet, who are calling our animal helpline in floods of tears because they feel they’ve let their animal down.

“Pet Aid is part of our wider commitment to early intervention when it comes to protecting animals. Wherever possible, we will act to stop a person feeling they have no choice but to give up their pet.”

Charity received 700 calls to take in pets

Scottish SPCA call handlers have recorded a significant rise in calls to give up common pets.

In the first six months of 2021, the charity received 194 calls to take in a dog from an owner. In the same period in 2022, this had soared by 261% to 700 calls.

Animal rescue and rehoming centres have also seen a rise in certain types of animals coming into their care. The number of dogs in their centres has increased by 15% since last year.

The Scottish SPCA claims more people are giving up their pets in 2022. (PA/Scottish SPCA)

Pet Aid has been launched following the publication of the Animal Kindness Index, a joint study with the RSPCA to understand attitudes to animals in different parts in the UK.

The study found 72% of pet owners think the cost of living will impact their pets, while almost 70% expressed concerns about the cost of care.

One in five are worried about how they’ll manage to afford to feed their pets.

The Scottish SPCA is committed to expanding Pet Aid to provide nationwide support to animals and their owners.

“Pet Aid will provide vital supplies of pet food to people,” Ms Campbell added. “We’ll evaluate how the pilot goes, work with partners and speak to pet owners to understand what additional help they could benefit from.

“This will inform how Pet Aid grows in the months and years to come.”

Big Food Appeal

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working hard to make sure people in our communities know where they can get help.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, the Big Food Appeal team are working to show you where your nearest foodbank is, and to reduce the stigma surrounding food poverty, by debunking the myths around who can receive support.

A full list of foodbanks working with Pet Aid and more information about the pilot can be found on the SPCA’s website.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here. 

