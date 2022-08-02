‘Non-parents shouldn’t make decisions on education’: Councillor makes last-ditch plea to save Aberdeen nursery revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Non-parents shouldn’t make decisions on education’: Councillor makes last-ditch plea to save Aberdeen nursery revamp

By Craig Munro
August 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Councillor Jennifer Stewart. Picture by Paul Glendell
Councillor Jennifer Stewart. Picture by Paul Glendell

Aberdeen’s former depute lord provost has made a last-ditch attempt to save a nursery revamp from being canned – insisting people without kids should not make decisions on education.

Jennifer Stewart also suggested abandoning the project at St Joseph’s Nursery, which is attached to the Roman Catholic primary school of the same name, could risk inflaming sectarianism in the city.

The local authority’s finance committee will debate the future of the nursery tomorrow.

Mrs Stewart lodged a motion at this year’s budget asking officers to explore if the existing building could be refurbished instead of building a new one.

She believes serious work is necessary for St Joseph’s to be able to offer full nursery provision.

That would mean children would not have to move to a different place after morning classes, causing a serious hassle for parents and carers.

St Joseph’s Primary in Aberdeen, where the nursery is located. Picture by Heather Fowlie

During her time as depute lord provost, the independent councillor managed to get £3million allocated to the effort in March’s budget.

But as part of their review into major city projects, Aberdeen council officers have said there is “no identified need to proceed” with the St Joseph’s revamp due to the “surplus” of nursery provision in the local area, and recommended it is dropped.

‘Payback’ for leaving Lib Dems

Mrs Stewart suggested the SNP and Lib Dem administration were taking aim at her personally, claiming: “It’s payback time, because I left the Lib Dems [in 2017]. I know that.

“They’ve got the numbers, they’re running the council. I get that, I accept that.

“But to do what they’re about to do, to attack me – well, that’s par for the course – but to attack all the children in the West End, and all the families that attend there because they’re choosing not to invest in St Joseph’s?

“Absolutely shameful.”

Claiming the officers had been “led by the administration” in their recommendation, she added: “Yes, we need to balance the books, but why is it that one particular section of children need to be penalised?”

Jennifer Stewart was re-elected to her seat in May. Picture by Scott Baxter

The Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor said she did not like the idea of non-parents making such choices about schools and nurseries.

“I’m saying this as a mother-of-three and to be a grandmother, I’m fed up of people making decisions about education when they don’t even have kids themselves,” she said.

“People choose that, that’s fine, but the best educators and the best people to look after children are parents.

“They should have a voice, and their voice is being removed. I feel very, very strongly about that.”

St Joseph’s among projects under threat

St Joseph’s is one of several major council projects in Aberdeen that could either be axed or seriously delayed as part of an effort by the new administration to balance the books.

Work on building hundreds of new council houses could be put on hold following tomorrow’s finance committee meeting, along with the construction of the new Tillydrone Primary School.

But Mrs Stewart said the Catholic church is particularly worried about the impact of cancelling work on the nursery.

Construction of major Aberdeen council housing projects - like this site in Tillydrone - could be halted in the face of rising costs. Picture by Ben Hendry/DCT Media.
Construction of major Aberdeen council housing projects – like this site in Tillydrone – could be halted in the face of rising costs. Picture by Ben Hendry/DCT Media.

While it is non-denominational, most of the children who attend go on to St Joseph’s RC Primary.

She said: “We’ve never had any form of sectarianism in Aberdeen, and having gone and studied in the west, where I did my degree, and you didn’t say you were a Catholic – to come up to Aberdeen is great, because you could go into church and it was fine.

“But I do feel they’re going to open the doors to something else.

“Others will say that too. Because it does feel like it’s an attack on the church.”

‘Baseless accusations’

SNP councillor Alex McLellan, convener of the finance committee, said: “I am incredibly disappointed by Councillor Stewart’s latest comments.

“Sadly we have come to expect these types of baseless accusations from her.

“I have every confidence that council staff have prepared these reports, and recommendations, with their usual high level of professionalism.

“Any suggestion otherwise is simply outrageous.”

Everything you need to know about financial storm causing Aberdeen City Council’s worst cash crisis ‘in decades’

