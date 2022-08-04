Bella’s bible from 1800s found in beams of an Aberdeenshire church

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 128-year-old bible has been found stuck in the wooden beams of a rural Aberdeenshire church.

How it got there remains a mystery – but it is hoped that the ancestors of the original owner can be found.

The bible, inscribed to 12-year-old Bella McGregor in 1894, was found when a painter went to do work on the ceiling of St Andrew’s Kirk in Glass, near Huntly.

To reach the high beam of the ornate church, scaffolding erected which is when the discovery was made.

In 2021 the church was taken over as a community building, and a charity board was put in place.

Chairman of St Andrew’s Kirk trustees Ted Andrews said: “The bible was found by the painter that was doing work to the arches of the church.

Did Bella throw it into ceiling?

“We have had a great time speculating that Bella threw it up there, or someone loon who took it off her and threw it up.

“We imagined they were trying to throw it through the rafter and it became lodged there.

“The bible was very dry and dusty but otherwise it was perfect, in a readable condition.

“Obviously I am not able to say when it became lodged up there – but I can only assume it was not too long after she received it in 1894.”

The inscription in the book reads “For Bella McGregor from Mother on her 12th birthday.”

Mr Andrews and his wife moved into the old manse shortly before the church was put up for sale. They looked after it for about 10 years, until December 2020 when they set up a charity for the church.

He said: “Since the charity was set up we have had various grants from the local wind farm trust – one of the projects was the ceiling and that is when the book was found.

“Another project is to put a toilet in.”

Plenty of ideas for future of church

The church is also home to a “spectacular” stained glass window by renowned local artist Douglas Strachan.

Mr Andrews continued: “We took on the church as a charity in the midst of Covid, so we are still exploring how we can take the building forward.

“The church is still used for weddings and funerals. We also host the annual carol service so it is used.

“In the future we would like to have a research centre, in order that people can find out about their ancestors an eventually we would like to have events and art exhibitions.”

Was the organ player related?

He added: “We also have a wonderful organ in the church and we are always looking for someone to come and play it.

“In fact we understand that for 50 years a spinster named Miss McGregor came from Dufftown to play the organ in the church.

“We can not tie her to the bible, but we do wonder if she was related. We would love to find the descendents of the owner.”

The charity St Andrew’s Kirk, Glass relies completely on donations.