Aberdeen shoppers strike a pose at immersive selfie rooms in Union Square

By Ellie Milne
August 2, 2022, 8:59 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 6:23 am
Express Your Selfie is at Union Square this month. Picture by DC Thomson Design.
Aberdeen shopping centre Union Square is inviting people to strike a pose at its new selfie space.

The Express Your Selfie feature opened on Monday and will be in place until August 24.

A series of immersive selfie rooms have been designed to provide fun backdrops for content creators and social media users alike.

Each room has a different theme including one with a sunshine yellow bathtub surrounded by rubber ducks, and another set up as a bright pink prison cell.

People can also take their photos from a “different perspective” in the topsy turvy room where everything has been turned upside down.

The 25-minute selfie sessions are free of charge but must be booked online in advance.

More than 300 people have commented on Union Square‘s social media posts tagging their friends and showing their interest in the temporary feature.

As well as offering photo inspiration, the shopping centre is also encouraging visitors to check out all else it has to offer as the end of summer approaches.

Express Your Selfie can be found on the ground floor of Union Square near Valerie’s Patisserie.

It is open until Wednesday, August 24, and tickets can be booked online here.

