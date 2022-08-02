Aberdeen submits £20million bid for beach rejuvenation Levelling Up cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen submits £20million bid for beach rejuvenation Levelling Up cash

By Ellie Milne
August 2, 2022, 4:49 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 5:08 pm
An artist's impression of the plans. Photo: Aberdeen City Council
An artist's impression of the plans. Photo: Aberdeen City Council

A £20million bid for plans to rejuvenate the beach area in Aberdeen has been submitted for the Levelling Up Fund.

Aberdeen City Council plans to create an urban park, events field, gateway and hub buildings, canopy features and a pedestrian space with the funding.

The UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund 2 is operating on a competitive basis with only one project to be funded from each Westminster constituency, alongside one transport project in each local authority.

Alexander McLellan, Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources convener, said: “The plans for the beachfront are being designed to provide an exciting new environment for both residents and visitors to the city while conserving the heritage of the area and encouraging more people to make the shift to walking, cycling, or public transport.

SNP councillor Alexander McLellan at Aberdeen Beach as the council applies for extra cash from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund to cover parts of the ambitious beach masterplan. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“The proposals are also centered around the need to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic in a positive way and ensure we are investing in our city and making it a place people want to live, work, visit and do business.

We welcome the opportunity to bid to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund 2 and the opportunity that presents to help fund our ambitious plans for the beach front, as we believe we are presenting a strong case to rejuvenate our beachfront and the benefits that will bring to our city and the people living here.”

What do the Aberdeen beach plans include?

Proposals to rejuvenate the city’s beachfront also include a pier, playpark and state-of-the-art sports area.

Helping to accommodate a new home for Aberdeen FC is also part of the wider vision.

Aberdeen beach. Photo: DC Thomson

The proposed urban park space would create an “outdoor destination” for Aberdeen and connections back to the city centre.

A pedestrian spine would be used as a main route through the whole beach area.

The council is working with young people in the city to develop the playpark and sports areas which could include a pump track for skateboards and roller skates, as well as wheelchairs.

It is hoped a new events field would become a “flexible space” to be used for events, festivals and large concerts, with a grass area for sports, games and picnics.

The council has said the gateway building will be designed to draw people towards the waterfront, while the hub building would “create a focal point at the heart of the new urban park” in the central plaza.

‘No glass boxes, please’: Readers react to first glimpse at Beach Ballroom plaza plans

