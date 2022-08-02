Cycling scheme which aims to get adults on their bike launches in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cycling scheme which aims to get adults on their bike launches in Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne
August 2, 2022, 7:27 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 7:49 pm
The I Bike Communities project launched in Aberdeen this week. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.
A scheme created to get people on their bikes has officially launched in Aberdeen.

The I Bike Communities project aims to engage, enable and motivate adults to be more active and improve their health and wellbeing.

Run by Sustrans Scotland, the project will involve a wide variety of adult groups, including students and retirees.

The newly launched scheme follows on from the successful I Bike Schools, which promoted cycling, walking and scooting among pupils.

Ministerial visit launches cycling scheme

Some of the participants of the school scheme met with council leaders and the Scottish Government’s minister for active travel, Patrick Harvie, in the city on Monday.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “We are delighted to launch the Aberdeen I Bike Communities project today when Mr Harvie is here to see the successful I Bike Schools scheme.

“We want to encourage more people to walk, scoot, and cycle so projects such as these help towards that goal.”

Jamie Spalding, the Sustrans ibike coordinator for North Scotland, Cllr Ian Yuill, Patrick Harvie and Cllr Kairin Van Sweeden with children from Mile End School holiday club. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

Mr Harvie added: “Community projects like this are vital to building a more active nation, where more people can choose to walk, wheel and cycle for their shorter everyday journeys.

“These behaviour change initiatives go hand-in-hand with our ambitions to expand and expedite the delivery of active travel infrastructure, underpinned by record investment of £150million in 2022-23, as we progress towards our commitment to invest at least £320million or 10% of the transport budget by 2024-25.”

Encouraging active schools

The I Bike Schools scheme is currently working with youngsters in the Harlaw Academy area, having previously been based at Bridge of Don, Oldmachar, Northfield and Aberdeen Grammar schools since starting in 2017.

Teachers have said the scheme has had an impact on “encouraging positive attitudes towards active travel” – while pupils travelling by car has fallen by 12%.

A wide range of activities are on offer through the scheme including active travel breakfasts, bike maintenance sessions and a smoothie bike.

