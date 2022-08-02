Cycling scheme which aims to get adults on their bike launches in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A scheme created to get people on their bikes has officially launched in Aberdeen.

The I Bike Communities project aims to engage, enable and motivate adults to be more active and improve their health and wellbeing.

Run by Sustrans Scotland, the project will involve a wide variety of adult groups, including students and retirees.

The newly launched scheme follows on from the successful I Bike Schools, which promoted cycling, walking and scooting among pupils.

Ministerial visit launches cycling scheme

Some of the participants of the school scheme met with council leaders and the Scottish Government’s minister for active travel, Patrick Harvie, in the city on Monday.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “We are delighted to launch the Aberdeen I Bike Communities project today when Mr Harvie is here to see the successful I Bike Schools scheme.

“We want to encourage more people to walk, scoot, and cycle so projects such as these help towards that goal.”

Mr Harvie added: “Community projects like this are vital to building a more active nation, where more people can choose to walk, wheel and cycle for their shorter everyday journeys.

“These behaviour change initiatives go hand-in-hand with our ambitions to expand and expedite the delivery of active travel infrastructure, underpinned by record investment of £150million in 2022-23, as we progress towards our commitment to invest at least £320million or 10% of the transport budget by 2024-25.”

Encouraging active schools

The I Bike Schools scheme is currently working with youngsters in the Harlaw Academy area, having previously been based at Bridge of Don, Oldmachar, Northfield and Aberdeen Grammar schools since starting in 2017.

Teachers have said the scheme has had an impact on “encouraging positive attitudes towards active travel” – while pupils travelling by car has fallen by 12%.

A wide range of activities are on offer through the scheme including active travel breakfasts, bike maintenance sessions and a smoothie bike.