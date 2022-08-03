Two boys rescued from River Don

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two boys were rescued from the River Don in Dyce.

Teams from police and fire were alerted to two youths in the water near Riverview Drive at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

The fire service sent crews from Dyce and North Anderson Drive, as well as a boat to rescue the boys.

Both were safely recovered from the water.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of two youths in the River Don, near Riverview Drive in Aberdeen around 9.35pm on Tuesday August 2.

“They were recovered safely with the assistance of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”