Motorists from Stonehaven and Inverurie travel to Kingswells for ‘consistently low’ fuel prices

By Lauren Taylor
August 3, 2022, 3:31 pm
George Gauld owns Five Mile Garage in Kingswells. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
The owner of a north-east petrol station says he has had customers from all over make the trip to benefit from his “consistently low” prices.

George Gauld, who owns the Five Mile Garage in Kingswells, has been keeping an eye on the fluctuating fuel prices to adjust his prices.

According to the 59-year-old, the price of unleaded petrol at his garage has been the lowest in the area over the last month.

He says that has brought him in customers from as far away as Stonehaven, Banchory and Inverurie.

The cost of unleaded topped 190p per litre in some places but is now falling fast – with some places now below 170p per litre.

Every Monday, the garage owner checks the prices from Esso and changes his prices depending on if they have gone up or down.

As of August 1, unleaded petrol was 168.9p per litre and diesel was priced at 184.9p per litre at the garage.

“We need to make a small profit,” he said. “But, we’re just adding the same margin onto our cost price as we have all year, and our prices are consistently low – have been for over a month.

“My pricing runs on a weekly basis from Esso. Every Monday morning I check the pricing and if it goes up I put it up, if it goes down I take it down – for the last few weeks it’s always been coming down.

“So I just pass on that saving to the customers.”

‘It’s quite exceptional’

The family-run garage has been kept busy because of its low-cost fuel, with people coming from as far as Stonehaven just to fill up their tanks.

He said: “It’s unbelievable, people have been coming from Inverurie, Banchory and Stonehaven – it’s quite exceptional.

“There’s been a lot of positive comments from customers saying even after prices settle down they’ll continue coming to us for their fuel because we’ve passed on savings at this difficult time.”

The sign shows the prices at the garage on August 3. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The business was also kept busy during the fuel shortages last year when other garages run dry because they had larger storage capacities and would only run out for a short time.

Mr Gauld’s family has owned the business since 1962, and he’s been running it for around 40 years.

He wanted to thank the community for their support by keeping the prices low.

