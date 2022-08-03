Scottish icons Travis to headline Aberdeen’s True North festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Legendary Scottish alt-rockers Travis will headline this year’s True North music festival which celebrates the diverse north-east music scene.

Currently on a tour to mark 20 years since the release of the chart-topping album The Invisible Band, Travis will bring the celebration to the Music Hall this September.

Those attending the festival – organised by Aberdeen Performing Arts – can look forward to the band playing the album in full alongside their other hits such as Side and Closer.

Ben Torrie, Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, said: “Travis is a huge fan favourite in Aberdeen and to secure the band as True North headliners is a real coup for the festival.

“We can’t wait for them to top the bill this September.”

Formed in the 90s at Glasgow School of Art, Travis went on to headline many of the world’s biggest festivals, including T in the Park, Glastonbury, Benicassim, Fuji Rock and Montreaux, and the band performed at Coachella too.

With nine studio albums to their name along with a string of Brit and Q Award wins, they have built a huge UK and international following.

Travis to rock Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Comprising of Fran Healy, Dougie Payne, Andy Dunlop and Neil Primrose, the band last played the Music Hall in 2013. Travis also performed at the city’s Lemon Tree early in their career and at the Castlegate for the Hogmanay celebrations in 2007.

In addition, Fran Healy was part of the celebrations to reopen the Music Hall in 2018 when he appeared with the Aberdeen Performing Arts Community Choir to perform the Travis single, Sing.

Ben said: “We could not have asked for a more perfect way to reopen the Music Hall than Fran’s performance with our community choir.”

True North to return for eighth year

True North will return for its eighth year with performances at the Music Hall, Lemon Tree and the new pop-up venue, Wonder Hoose, which will be situated in the Marischal College Quad.

The award-winning festival runs between Thursday September 22 and Saturday September 25 and also features Nitin Sawhney, Django Django, Gentle Sinners, a special performance from Mica Paris celebrating the music of Aretha Franklin and much more.

Tickets for Travis – who will perform on September 24 – will go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday August 5 and can be bought at aberdeenperformingarts.com, calling 01224 641122 or visiting the box office.

Tickets for all other performances at True North are on sale now and can be booked here.

