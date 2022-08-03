Family business Frasers of Ellon signs deal with the Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east family business has become an official parter of Aberdeen Football Club.

Furniture and flooring company Frasers of Ellon has signed a one-year agreement to become an official partner of the Dons.

The family business will benefit from high profile branding at Pittodrie and on the AFC women’s strip.

Proudly displaying the Frasers of Ellon logo on their shorts, the AFC Women will also participate in a series of interviews entitled “On the Couch with AFC Women” sponsored by the firm.

The club’s business development manager Robbie Hedderman said: “Frasers of Ellon is a long-established, family firm and we are delighted to welcome them into the AFC family.

“This latest deal underlines the creative approach AFC is taking to its commercial partnerships.

“At a time when businesses really need a helping hand and everyone is feeling the pinch, we’re focusing our efforts on attractive deals which offer the prestige of and profile from being associated with the Club but also tangible ways of increasing business through connection with our fanbase.”

By Official Appointment

Frasers of Ellon will also become members of the BoA as the official furniture and flooring partner to the Dons.

By Official Appointment is the club’s B2B initiative that connects local brands with the Club’s loyal fanbase and brings a family of businesses together under one banner with a range of benefits.

Supporters of the club can also make use of the deals and discounts offered by partners and BoA members.

Colin McKay, managing director of Frasers, said: “At the heart of our business are the core values of being family owned and a local institution. This fits in well with AFC’s philosophy, as a family club, and being part of the wider community.

“We are very much looking forward to working together throughout this season”.