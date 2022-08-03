Family business Frasers of Ellon signs deal with the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Family business Frasers of Ellon signs deal with the Dons

By Lisa Kennedy
August 3, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 2:54 pm
From left AFC Women player Millie Urquhart, Leanne Watt, business development executive at Frasers of Ellon, Colin McKay, Frasers of Ellon managing director, and Bailey Collins of AFC Women.
From left AFC Women player Millie Urquhart, Leanne Watt, business development executive at Frasers of Ellon, Colin McKay, Frasers of Ellon managing director, and Bailey Collins of AFC Women.

A north-east family business has become an official parter of Aberdeen Football Club.

Furniture and flooring company Frasers of Ellon has signed a one-year agreement to become an official partner of the Dons.

The family business will benefit from high profile branding at Pittodrie and on the AFC women’s strip.

Proudly displaying the Frasers of Ellon logo on their shorts, the AFC Women will also participate in a series of interviews entitled “On the Couch with AFC Women” sponsored by the firm.

Aberdeen women won the SWPL 2 title with a defeat of Dundee United.

The club’s business development manager Robbie Hedderman said: “Frasers of Ellon is a long-established, family firm and we are delighted to welcome them into the AFC family.

“This latest deal underlines the creative approach AFC is taking to its commercial partnerships.

“At a time when businesses really need a helping hand and everyone is feeling the pinch, we’re focusing our efforts on attractive deals which offer the prestige of and profile from being associated with the Club but also tangible ways of increasing business through connection with our fanbase.”

By Official Appointment

Frasers of Ellon will also become members of the BoA as the official furniture and flooring partner to the Dons.

By Official Appointment is the club’s B2B initiative that connects local brands with the Club’s loyal fanbase and brings a family of businesses together under one banner with a range of benefits.

Supporters of the club can also make use of the deals and discounts offered by partners and BoA members.

Colin McKay, managing director of Frasers, said: “At the heart of our business are the core values of being family owned and a local institution. This fits in well with AFC’s philosophy, as a family club, and being part of the wider community.

“We are very much looking forward to working together throughout this season”.

[[title]]