Delays to Stagecoach 291 Methlick to Aberdeen service after passenger takes ill on bus

Stagecoach’s 291 service from Union Square to Methlick has been delayed after a passenger took ill on the bus and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The service left Union Square in Aberdeen at 1.40pm, when the passenger becoming ill at Belhelvie.

The route, which usually takes one hour and nine minutes, resumed after the ambulance arrived.

It has resulted in delays to the 2.53pm return service between Methlick and Union Square, which is not expected to arrive at the Aberdeen bus station until 4.41pm, some 38 minutes later than scheduled.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “An ambulance was called to the 1.40pm service 291 from Aberdeen Union Square at Belhelvie as a customer had taken ill.

“An ambulance has attended the scene and the remaining customers on the bus have been taken to their destinations.”