Overnight warning for heavy rain issued in parts of Aberdeenshire

A warning for heavy rain has been issued in parts of Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for rain in place from 9pm until 6am tomorrow.

The warning covers areas in south Aberdeenshire, including Inverbervie and Laurencekirk, and extends down the A90 towards Dundee.

Heavy rain is also forecast across most of Angus and parts of Perth and Kinross.

The poor weather overnight could lead to disruption in some places.

Motorists have been warned that spray and flooding on roads could create unsafe conditions and travel delays.

People are also advised that public transport may be impacted by the weather, with bus and train journeys possibly taking longer than usual.

The Met Office has said flooding of homes and businesses is “possible”.

However, there are currently no flood alerts in force in any areas in Scotland.