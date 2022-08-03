Overnight warning for heavy rain issued in parts of Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Overnight warning for heavy rain issued in parts of Aberdeenshire

By Ellie Milne
August 3, 2022, 3:49 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 3:51 pm
The yellow weather warning covers south Aberdeenshire and goes as far down as Dundee. Supplied by Met Office.
A warning for heavy rain has been issued in parts of Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for rain in place from 9pm until 6am tomorrow.

The warning covers areas in south Aberdeenshire, including Inverbervie and Laurencekirk, and extends down the A90 towards Dundee.

Heavy rain is also forecast across most of Angus and parts of Perth and Kinross.

The poor weather overnight could lead to disruption in some places.

Motorists have been warned that spray and flooding on roads could create unsafe conditions and travel delays.

People are also advised that public transport may be impacted by the weather, with bus and train journeys possibly taking longer than usual.

The Met Office has said flooding of homes and businesses is “possible”.

However, there are currently no flood alerts in force in any areas in Scotland.

