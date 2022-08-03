Hello halo! Massive circular light fitting is lifted into place above Union Terrace Gardens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the most eye-catching features of the new Union Terrace Gardens development has been hoisted into place above what will be the main lawn.

The intricate, circular lighting feature – described as a ‘halo’ in planning documents – will keep the gardens lit up all through the night when they open.

Inspired by the mesmerising lights at Clarke Quay in Singapore, the feature appears to be one of the last major installations to be slotted into place at the long-awaited park.

Work is still being completed on the pathways that snake their way around the green space and, of course, the vegetation that will make the space green in the first place.

The latest information suggests Union Terrace Gardens could be at least partially open by this time next month.

What do the designers say about the Union Terrace Gardens halo?

When the planning documents for the radical redesign of UTG were first submitted five years ago, the ‘floating light’ was described as “something truly spectacular”.

In the inimitable style of a large architecture firm, the design statement says it is “inspired by the relation between nature and technology, and between day and night.”

The description continues: “It represents an independent ecosystem both by its spatial design and the roles it plays.

“The structure is rigid but visually light and fragile, and it relates to the surrounding trees.”

The main circular structure is called the ‘diamond ring’, and it contains two sets of lights: ‘pixels’ which cover the outer edge and can be programmed to make the light appear to be moving around, and a second stronger group to illuminate the lawn.

A third set will highlight the structure itself at night.

Seats and “play elements” will also be included as part of the feature, and the structure can be adapted to become a lighting rig if needed for events in the garden.