Two-car crash at Woolmanhill roundabout causes delay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen road was closed following a two-car crash at the Woolmanhill roundabout.

Police were called to the incident in the centre of Aberdeen at around 11.15am.

The roundabout connects Denburn Road and Woolmanhill and it is understood the road closure was in place between Skene Square and Gilcomston Steps.

Reports suggest the road has now reopened, but traffic is still heavy in the area following the closure.

Buses operating around this area are likely to be delayed while traffic returns to normal.

Due to police closing Skene Square in Aberdeen all services that use this route in and out of Aberdeen will be subject to delay. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) August 4, 2022

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.15 am on Thursday August 4, police received a report of a two car crash at the Woolmanhill roundabout Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and SAS have been informed.”

Eye witnesses said ambulance crews were in attendance but it is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crash.