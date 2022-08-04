Loganair launches lost luggage task force to tackle travel disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loganair launches lost luggage task force to tackle travel disruption

By Denny Andonova
August 4, 2022, 3:16 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 3:47 pm
loganair plane
Loganair has created a dedicated task force to locate lost baggage for customers amid travel chaos.

Scottish airline Loganair is doubling up efforts to tackle recent travel disruption and help stranded passengers who have lost their belongings.

The company, which operates dozens of flights across the north and north-east, has launched a dedicated task force to ease pressure on airport staff and support customers.

As part of the scheme, a group of dedicated employees will be sent to major hub airports and partner airlines to locate lost luggage belonging to Loganair customers, and return it to the owner.

It comes after months of travel chaos at airports across the UK, with hundreds of passengers affected by cancelled or delayed flights every day.

Luggage hall at Aberdeen International Airport.
Luggage hall at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The situation has recently escalated even further with many Loganair, as well as other airline, customers were left stranded without their personal belongings for days, and sometimes weeks.

Just last week, Elena Murdoch, 54, told The P&J her family had to cancel their “dream holiday” to Greece as their luggage – containing clothes and everyday essentials for six weeks – never made it to Aberdeen after their Loganair flight from Manchester.

Most of the issues are said to have been caused by staffing and baggage system overloads at hub airports as demand for air travel surges back this summer.

Luggage situation expected to improve

But Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles now hopes the new targeted baggage team will improve the situation for their customers.

He said: “Loganair flies lifeline routes and offers essential connectivity across the UK. With that in mind, we couldn’t sit back and watch airport disruption in recent weeks without getting stuck in to find solutions ourselves.

“Our baggage task force has already driven to the hub airports most affected, working through hundreds of bags in secure storage until we locate those belonging to Loganair customers – which we then repatriate to its owner.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.

“Although we are the UK’s largest regional airline, we’re small enough to be able to do this and it’s important to us that we can support our customers in this way.”

Mr Hinkles added that the task force has already proved successful, with the team seeing a reduction in baggage issues and complaints in recent days.

The company has also launched a new webpage with further guidance for transfer customers who might be unsure whether their bags need to be collected and re-checked or not.

Mr Hinkles added: “As ever, we are grateful to our customers for their continued patience at this time and we are confident that our new task force will help solve challenges currently faced across the travel sector.”

