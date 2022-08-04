‘There will also be monsters’: Aberdeen University defends trigger warning on historic Beowulf poem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘There will also be monsters’: Aberdeen University defends trigger warning on historic Beowulf poem

By Chris Cromar
August 4, 2022, 4:52 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 7:17 pm
The university defended their decision. Picture by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University has defended its decision to slap a trigger warning on the famous poem Beowulf.

The epic poem, which is thought to have been written between 700-1,000AD, tells the story of Scandinavian hero Beowulf, who gains fame as a young man by vanquishing a monster and its mother.

While an aging king, he kills a dragon but dies soon after, in which he is honoured and lamented.

More than 30 warnings issued for course

However, Aberdeen University believes that it might be too “distressing” for students on the Celtic and Anglo-Saxon Studies course to read.

Aberdeen University’s Sir Duncan Rice Library. Picture by Colin Rennie.

The university has put more than 30 warnings on the Lost Gods and Hidden Monsters of the Celtic and Germanic Middle Ages module, including one that “there will also be monsters”.

A warning to students said: “Texts studied on this course contain representations of violence, coercion, animal cruelty or animal death, incest, suicide, explicit sexual content… ableism.”

Concerns about content

The definition of ableism is “discrimination in favour of able-bodied people” and in the poem, monster Grendel is described as being “infirm”.

In November last year, the university warned students about a number of classics, including novels by Charles Dickens, William Shakespeare and Robert Louis Stevenson respectively.

Students voted for trigger warnings in lectures last year.

Despite this, the institution confirmed that no books have been withdrawn from any course due to concerns about their content.

Last year students also voted for trigger warnings in lectures.

Trigger warnings – ‘may actually make things worse’

Trigger warnings are to alert people that something distressing is upcoming, however, some research has suggested: “They have little or no benefit in cushioning the blow of potentially disturbing content, finding that they may actually make things worse.”

An Aberdeen University spokeswoman said: “This approach enables us to explore controversial topics that could otherwise be difficult to address in an inclusive and supportive environment.

“Our guidelines on content warnings were developed in collaboration with student representatives and we have never had any complaints about them – on the contrary students have expressed their admiration for our approach.”

