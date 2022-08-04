Bigger Aldi at Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard reopens after six-month refurbishment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aldi store in Aberdeen has reopened after a six-month refurbishment.

The store at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park closed back in February so work could begin on a “significant” extension.

Customers were welcomed back through the doors at 8am this morning to benefit from the larger retail space.

The extended store – now covering 1,067sqm – will offer shoppers an “enhanced, convenient and varied” shopping experience.

The renovated store has 17 jobs, with additional posts created as a result of the extension.

The new store layout has been designed to make shopping easier with clearer signage, easy to browse freezers, and fresh bread and cakes moved to the last aisle so they do not get squashed under customer’s other shopping.

The store will be open at the Boulevard Retail Park from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 9am to 8pm on Sundays.