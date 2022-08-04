Bigger Aldi at Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard reopens after six-month refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bigger Aldi at Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard reopens after six-month refurbishment

By Ellie Milne
August 4, 2022, 5:41 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 7:05 pm
The store at the Beach Boulevard reopened on Thursday. Picture by Aldi UK.
An Aldi store in Aberdeen has reopened after a six-month refurbishment.

The store at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park closed back in February so work could begin on a “significant” extension.

Customers were welcomed back through the doors at 8am this morning to benefit from the larger retail space.

The extended store – now covering 1,067sqm – will offer shoppers an “enhanced, convenient and varied” shopping experience.

Store manager John with his Aldi colleagues. Supplied by Aldi UK Date; 04/08/2022

The renovated store has 17 jobs, with additional posts created as a result of the extension.

The new store layout has been designed to make shopping easier with clearer signage, easy to browse freezers, and fresh bread and cakes moved to the last aisle so they do not get squashed under customer’s other shopping.

A customer shopping in the extended store. Supplied by Aldi UK.

The store will be open at the Boulevard Retail Park from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 9am to 8pm on Sundays.

