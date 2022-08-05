Eurovision 2023 in Aberdeen? All your questions answered about bidding process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eurovision 2023 in Aberdeen? All your questions answered about bidding process

By Ellie Milne
August 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 5, 2022, 7:41 am
Could Eurovision come to Aberdeen in 2023? Picture by DC Thomson Design.
Could Eurovision come to Aberdeen in 2023? Picture by DC Thomson Design.

The bidding process for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is well underway.

With applications due to close soon, the BBC has shared some further details on how they will be selecting the winner in the coming months.

All bidding cities will be judged on their capacity and capability to host an event of such a large scale and must meet the requirements set by the BBC and European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Aberdeen is one of many UK locations to put itself forward in the hopes of being announced as the 2023 winner – but does the city meet all the requirements?

Read on for all the answers from the BBC to the frequently asked questions on Eurovision’s bidding process.

How do cities apply?

Each city’s local authority is responsible for applying and must get in touch directly with the BBC.

Aberdeen City Council has already confirmed it has applied as part of the bidding process.

Does it cost to enter a bid?

The BBC website states there is no charge to enter a bid.

However, each city can decide if it wants to incur costs to support its bid.

Back in June, Aberdeen councillors approved £30,000 for its application to host in 2023.

Aberdeen Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Aberdeen Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton introduced the motion to commit tens of thousands of pounds towards bringing the show to the P&J Live. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Who decides who will be the host city?

The selection of the host city for the 2023 contest will be determined by the BBC and the EBU, who organise the contest annually.

How does the process work?

It has been confirmed a two-stage process will be carried out to select the host city.

All potential cities must meet a set of minimum standards to show they have the capacity, capability and experience to an event of Eurovision’s “scale and complexity”.

Aberdeen and P&J Live has a track record of hosting major events including the BBC Sport’s Personality of the Year Awards, the biennial Offshore Europe conference and the Tour of Britain cycle race.

It will be up to the selection panel to determine whether these and others qualify Aberdeen as a suitable host.

What are the key requirements?

The final decision will be based on a city or region’s capacity and capability in meeting the BBC’s and the EBU’s requirements.

They will also look at the availability of resources and general experience in hosting a large and complex event.

Last year, the EBU’s host city criteria was based on providing a venue to accommodate at least 10,000 spectators as well as a press centre.

The venue also had to be within easy reach of an international airport and with “ample” hotel accommodation.

P&J Live at the city's new exhibition centre, Teca. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Is P&J Live the perfect venue to host Eurovision? Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

P&J Live is a big part of Aberdeen’s Eurovision plans and could be considered the perfect venue to host the event. It has a 15,000 capacity, reduced to 10,000 for all-seated events.

As the largest indoor arena in Scotland, it has more than enough space and is also only 1.6 miles away from the city’s international airport.

Will there be different rounds?

The BBC has confirmed there will be two rounds.

Once they have received all the applications, the cities will be put on a shortlist based on the requirements.

Will the UK Government have a say on who hosts it?

The BBC has said it “may consult” the UK Government during the process but ultimately it will be their choice, alongside the EBU.

It is not known whether the Scottish Government has any role.

When the host city be announced?

The BBC has said it expects the bidding process and following decisions to be completed in the autumn.

The successful host city will then be announced.

