ScotRail strike threat from RMT union after pay deal rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

ScotRail strike threat from RMT union after pay deal rejected

By Denny Andonova
August 4, 2022, 6:08 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 8:10 pm
scotrail
RMT rejected a new pay offer on Thursday.

Further travel disruption on Scotland’s railways remains a strong possibility after RMT union members at ScotRail rejected a pay deal.

The RMT union, whose members include ticket examiners, conductors and station staff, rejected a “significantly” improved offer following several rounds of negotiations.

Around 60% of members voted against the deal, which would have increased pay by 5% and Sunday working allowance by 10%, as well as create a revenue sharing programme.

It comes less than a month after rail drivers’ union Aslef accepted a similar pay deal and ended a dispute that saw hundreds of trains cancelled in the preceding months.

Passengers in the north and north-east have been bearing the brunt of recent industrial action being taken, with dozens of services across the region facing disruption.

All trains north of the Central Belt were cancelled last week – although the strikes were not directly linked to ScotRail – as RMT members took to the streets to voice their demands.

While there is no official confirmation for future industrial action taking place in the next few weeks, their latest decision has again raised concerns about the likelihood of such.

According to the Scotsman, RMT organiser Mick Hogg said failure to reach a better deal during meetings next week could result in a ballot for strike action.

ScotRail’s head of customer operations Phil Campbell said: “It is incredibly disappointing that RMT members have voted against this offer.

“The offer made to general grade staff is a strong one and recognises the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country, as well as delivering good value for the public.

“The deal on offer recognises the hard work of staff while conscious of the financial challenges faced by the railway as we look to recover from the pandemic.

“We all want to have a reliable, efficient, and sustainable railway that supports the economy and connects communities across the country.

“We will meet with RMT officials in the coming days to look at what the potential next steps are.”

Negative impact on passengers

Transport Scotland told the Press Association the offer was “fair and affordable”, but added the body is still committed to resolving the dispute.

A spokeswoman said: “Any continued industrial action will undoubtedly have negative impacts on passengers which, in turn, has further implications for rail finances.

“The required timetable changes and cancellations also discourage a return to rail at a time when we are trying to build back patronage.

“Despite this disappointing outcome, we are still very much committed to working with the RMT union to reach a mutually favourable outcome to this dispute.

“We would urge all parties to get back round the table as soon as possible so that this can be resolved soonest for the benefit of staff, passengers and the economy.”

RMT have been approached for a comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]