ScotRail strike threat from RMT union after pay deal rejected

Further travel disruption on Scotland’s railways remains a strong possibility after RMT union members at ScotRail rejected a pay deal.

The RMT union, whose members include ticket examiners, conductors and station staff, rejected a “significantly” improved offer following several rounds of negotiations.

Around 60% of members voted against the deal, which would have increased pay by 5% and Sunday working allowance by 10%, as well as create a revenue sharing programme.

It comes less than a month after rail drivers’ union Aslef accepted a similar pay deal and ended a dispute that saw hundreds of trains cancelled in the preceding months.

Passengers in the north and north-east have been bearing the brunt of recent industrial action being taken, with dozens of services across the region facing disruption.

All trains north of the Central Belt were cancelled last week – although the strikes were not directly linked to ScotRail – as RMT members took to the streets to voice their demands.

While there is no official confirmation for future industrial action taking place in the next few weeks, their latest decision has again raised concerns about the likelihood of such.

According to the Scotsman, RMT organiser Mick Hogg said failure to reach a better deal during meetings next week could result in a ballot for strike action.

ScotRail’s head of customer operations Phil Campbell said: “It is incredibly disappointing that RMT members have voted against this offer.

“The offer made to general grade staff is a strong one and recognises the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country, as well as delivering good value for the public.

“The deal on offer recognises the hard work of staff while conscious of the financial challenges faced by the railway as we look to recover from the pandemic.

“We all want to have a reliable, efficient, and sustainable railway that supports the economy and connects communities across the country.

“We will meet with RMT officials in the coming days to look at what the potential next steps are.”

Negative impact on passengers

Transport Scotland told the Press Association the offer was “fair and affordable”, but added the body is still committed to resolving the dispute.

A spokeswoman said: “Any continued industrial action will undoubtedly have negative impacts on passengers which, in turn, has further implications for rail finances.

“The required timetable changes and cancellations also discourage a return to rail at a time when we are trying to build back patronage.

“Despite this disappointing outcome, we are still very much committed to working with the RMT union to reach a mutually favourable outcome to this dispute.

“We would urge all parties to get back round the table as soon as possible so that this can be resolved soonest for the benefit of staff, passengers and the economy.”

RMT have been approached for a comment.