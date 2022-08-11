New parking facilities at Dinnet Nature Reserve brings traditional estate into the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New parking facilities at Dinnet Nature Reserve brings traditional estate into the future

By Denny Andonova
August 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 5:17 pm
Dinnet and Kinord Estate car park
The new car park at Kinnord and Dinnet Estate give access to the Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

A popular tourist destination in Aberdeenshire has been equipped with a new parking facility to bring “a traditional estate into the future”.

The Muir of Dinnet National Reserve has been attracting visitors coming to enjoy the scenic views of the Cairngorms for decades.

But in the last few years, owners of the site, located within the Dinnet and Kinord Estate, have been faced with ongoing challenges to cope with the influx of tourists.

As more people flocked to the area for a day out during the pandemic, local authorities also identified a rise in incidents of illegal parking and antisocial behaviour.

Estate managers have now opened a new car park to resolve the past chaos of visitors parking on verges and driveways and provide convenient access to the rural attraction.

Much needed improvements at Dinnet and Kinord Estate

Ian Armstrong, assistant manager at the Dinnet and Kinord Estate, said the recent issues with parking only highlighted the significant need for improvements at the site.

He said: “The reserve is a very popular tourist and day-trip destination and has attracted a growing number of visitors over several decades.

Edward Humphrey, Laird of Dinnet and Kinord, at the new car park entrance. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Pictured: Edward Humphrey, Laird of Dinnet and Kinord Estate, at the new car park entrance. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“But managing all of these visitors has been an ongoing challenge with a number of issues developing over the years – particularly with illegal parking and vehicles blocking up driveways.

“The car park is a classic example of the modernisation of a traditional rural estate – becoming more inclusive of the general public and also solving a wider issue, as well as reducing congestion and local traffic levels.

“That is the future of these rural estates and that’s what they need to survive.”

Encouraging more people to visit Aberdeenshire countryside

The Clarack car park is located half a mile west of the village of Dinnet, with access straight off the A93 Aberdeen to Ballater road.

It was developed in collaboration with NatureScot and the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) and includes 50 parking bays, as well as bike racks and toilet facilities.

Loch Kinord, located within the Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve. Picture by John Burrows, Ballater

The new facility provides easy access to the Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve and Loch Kinord and is available to visitors at the price of £3.50 for a day.

Mr Armstrong added they are hoping to continue to improve the site and add electric charging points, as well as catering van for food and drinks, as part of their project.

He highlighted the car park has been created for the benefit of visitors and said: “We want people to come, be comfortable and really make a day trip out of their visit.

“It really was created to attract even more people to come out to Dinnet for a warm Sunday, enjoy the circuit of the loch and make it a destination of choice.”

The Clarack car park includes bike racks and toilet facilities. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Nature Scot’s reserve manager Kirsten Mair added: “The new car park is encouraging more people to venture out into our fabulous countryside and into less visited areas of the reserve and places us as a point of interest along the Deeside way.

“In the first month we have enjoyed engaging with new visitor groups here to enjoy our internationally important wildlife and taking responsible access in a whole variety of different ways.”

CNPA director of planning and place Murray Ferguson said: “It is an excellent example of public bodies and private land managers working together to help people enjoy the Park in a responsible and sustainable way. “

