New parking facilities at Dinnet Nature Reserve brings traditional estate into the future

A popular tourist destination in Aberdeenshire has been equipped with a new parking facility to bring “a traditional estate into the future”.

The Muir of Dinnet National Reserve has been attracting visitors coming to enjoy the scenic views of the Cairngorms for decades.

But in the last few years, owners of the site, located within the Dinnet and Kinord Estate, have been faced with ongoing challenges to cope with the influx of tourists.

As more people flocked to the area for a day out during the pandemic, local authorities also identified a rise in incidents of illegal parking and antisocial behaviour.

Estate managers have now opened a new car park to resolve the past chaos of visitors parking on verges and driveways and provide convenient access to the rural attraction.

Much needed improvements at Dinnet and Kinord Estate

Ian Armstrong, assistant manager at the Dinnet and Kinord Estate, said the recent issues with parking only highlighted the significant need for improvements at the site.

He said: “The reserve is a very popular tourist and day-trip destination and has attracted a growing number of visitors over several decades.

“But managing all of these visitors has been an ongoing challenge with a number of issues developing over the years – particularly with illegal parking and vehicles blocking up driveways.

“The car park is a classic example of the modernisation of a traditional rural estate – becoming more inclusive of the general public and also solving a wider issue, as well as reducing congestion and local traffic levels.

“That is the future of these rural estates and that’s what they need to survive.”

Encouraging more people to visit Aberdeenshire countryside

The Clarack car park is located half a mile west of the village of Dinnet, with access straight off the A93 Aberdeen to Ballater road.

It was developed in collaboration with NatureScot and the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) and includes 50 parking bays, as well as bike racks and toilet facilities.

The new facility provides easy access to the Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve and Loch Kinord and is available to visitors at the price of £3.50 for a day.

Mr Armstrong added they are hoping to continue to improve the site and add electric charging points, as well as catering van for food and drinks, as part of their project.

He highlighted the car park has been created for the benefit of visitors and said: “We want people to come, be comfortable and really make a day trip out of their visit.

“It really was created to attract even more people to come out to Dinnet for a warm Sunday, enjoy the circuit of the loch and make it a destination of choice.”

Nature Scot’s reserve manager Kirsten Mair added: “The new car park is encouraging more people to venture out into our fabulous countryside and into less visited areas of the reserve and places us as a point of interest along the Deeside way.

“In the first month we have enjoyed engaging with new visitor groups here to enjoy our internationally important wildlife and taking responsible access in a whole variety of different ways.”

CNPA director of planning and place Murray Ferguson said: “It is an excellent example of public bodies and private land managers working together to help people enjoy the Park in a responsible and sustainable way. “