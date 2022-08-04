Missing Aberdeen man, 35, with circular tattoo on right arm traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A missing Aberdeen man with a distinctive circular tattoo on his right arm has been found.

Police launched extensive inquiries to locate Michael Ferguson who was last seen in the city’s Rosemount area at around 2.35pm on Thursday, August 4.

Officers have now confirmed the 35-year-old has been traced safe and well.

They said on social media: “We are pleased to report that Michael Ferguson, missing from Aberdeen is no longer missing.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our information.”