Aberdeen UNI-Versal festival dedicated to the city’s past launches

By Lisa Kennedy
August 5, 2022, 3:39 pm
Zoology. Image provided by Jo Milne.
Zoology. Image provided by Jo Milne.

A new festival celebrating history and heritage will take place in Aberdeen next month.

Aberdeen University’s UNI-Versal festival has launched its fourth mini series – this time dedicated to the past – running from September 15-17.

Among the events is the chance to tour of and learn more about the recently reopened Zoology Museum, which has captivated visitors of all ages since the 1970s.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the improved space, as well as some of the old favourites which have proved popular on generations of school visits.

From its imposing skeleton of an elephant, to Rani the Bengal tiger and an ever-popular display demonstrating the evolutionary journey, museum has long been a favourite for a free day out.

Rani the Bengal tiger. Image provided by Aberdeen University.

Other highlights include a walking tour exploring the history of the Cruickshank Garden – the original home of the Dons – and a tour of Aberdeen Football Club’s current home, including a sneak peak at the home team dressing room, press room, tunnel and the famous pitch.

A workshop exploring how our history is shared through storytelling and an examination on writer, Walter Scott, marking the 250th anniversary of his birth.

Aberdeen’s first printer will make an appearance to show it’s life and work in a series of engaging historical talks.

At the Sir Duncan Rice Library, visitors can catch up on years of history through the university’s archive – including a book dating from the 12th century, an item that once belonged to founder Bishop Elphinstone, and a law book printed in 1511 – which is still in its original binding.

University historians will demonstrate who led the creation of a video game based on Aberdeen’s Burgh Records which allows gamers to enter the city in 1498, when it was trying to keep out the deadly Plague.

Zoology Museum. Image provided by Aberdeen University

‘A trip down memory lane’

Neil Curtis, head of museums and special collections, said: “The University of Aberdeen has a history dating back to 1495 so we have five centuries-worth of stories, artefacts and historical research to share.

“We know that so many people have fond memories of visiting in their own childhoods so we would encourage anyone to come along for a trip down memory lane – or to see the huge variety of exhibits on display for the very first time.”

Most events at the History and Heritage are free of charge, but booking is required for some sessions.

