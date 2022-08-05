Prepare for takeoff! Emirates airline holds open day for new cabin crew in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

How would you like to work at 38,000ft every day?

Emirates airline is holding an open day for new cabin crew recruits in Aberdeen.

The United Arab Emirates airline will host the event at the Sandman Signature Hotel on Friday, August 12.

They will be looking for crew members to join their multinational cabin crew, who travel over 80 countries across six continents.

The average monthly salary earned is £2,280.

Based in Dubai, the airline is one of the biggest in the world.

Do you have what it takes to join Emirates cabin crew?

According to the company’s website, they have a list of requirements that any potential new cabin crew must meet.

Fluent in written and spoken English, but extra languages are an advantage.

At least 5ft 2ins tall, and be able to reach the overhead luggage compartment.

No visible tattoos while in crew uniform.

A natural team player with “a personality that shines”.

One year of hospitality experience and a high school education.

Candidates should be prepared to spend the full day being interviewed and tested.

Once selected, all crew will receive a “world-class learning experience” at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.

Over the summer, airlines have been in “chaos” with hundreds of flights cancelled daily and thousands of passengers left helpless – due to staff shortages at airports.

Emirates open days for cabin crew recruitment are also being held in Glasgow on August 8, and Dundee on August 10.

To sign up, visit the website.