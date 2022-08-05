Stonehaven’s Bucket and Spade ice cream shop goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stonehaven’s Bucket and Spade ice cream shop goes up for sale

By Louise Glen
August 5, 2022, 5:25 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 6:15 pm
Bucket and Spade ice cream shop in Stonehaven. Photo: Bucket and Spade.
Bucket and Spade ice cream shop in Stonehaven. Photo: Bucket and Spade.

One of the north-east’s seafront ice cream parlours has gone up for sale, due to the retirement of the owner.

The Bucket and Spade business in Stonehaven is on the market for offers over £55,000.

In a post on social media owner Charlie Watson said the business had a new five-year lease available.

The Bucket and Spade on Allardice Street offers 20 flavours of ice cream to customers including vegan choices.

It is a firm favourite of beach goers in Aberdeenshire.

BUCKET & SPADE STONEHAVENDue to retirement a busy and very profitable ice cream shop is for sale Offers over £55k…

Posted by Bucket & Spade on Friday, 5 August 2022

Mr Watson explained his reasons for giving up.

He said: “The ice cream shop was my baby.

“We own the Carron Fish Bar next door and of course ice cream and chips go hand in hand, as everyone knows.

“I opened the ice cream shop during the pandemic, and it has done really well.

Carron Fish Bar and Bucket and Spade owners Lorraine and Charlie Watson. Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“But I am 65 now, and it is just time to take things a bit easier. Life is short and I want to enjoy every minute of  it.

“I have a static caravan down in Monifieth and my kids have been at it more than me. So it is time to sell the business.”

Mr Watson added: “It has done so well for us, and if someone is prepared to put in the time and effort it will continue to be a very good business for someone. ”

However, Mr Watson stressed h has no plans to give up the chip shop.

He said: “While I have not been customer-facing for some years, I am still involved – but it is mainly the family who run it now.

A sunny day on Stonehaven beach. Picture by Chris Sumner.

“It is also a great business and we have met people from all over world who have been to it, and share great memories of it.

“I’ve never been asked for my autograph, but sometimes I think it might just be that famous, that someone might.

“The ice cream shop has done so well for us, I am sure it will work well for however takes it on.”

The social media post said: “Due to retirement a busy and very profitable ice cream shop is for sale.

“Offers over £55,000 including all equipment. Accounts available to genuine parties.

“New five-year lease available.”

[[title]]