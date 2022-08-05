Stonehaven’s Bucket and Spade ice cream shop goes up for sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the north-east’s seafront ice cream parlours has gone up for sale, due to the retirement of the owner.

The Bucket and Spade business in Stonehaven is on the market for offers over £55,000.

In a post on social media owner Charlie Watson said the business had a new five-year lease available.

The Bucket and Spade on Allardice Street offers 20 flavours of ice cream to customers including vegan choices.

It is a firm favourite of beach goers in Aberdeenshire.

BUCKET & SPADE STONEHAVENDue to retirement a busy and very profitable ice cream shop is for sale Offers over £55k… Posted by Bucket & Spade on Friday, 5 August 2022

Mr Watson explained his reasons for giving up.

He said: “The ice cream shop was my baby.

“We own the Carron Fish Bar next door and of course ice cream and chips go hand in hand, as everyone knows.

“I opened the ice cream shop during the pandemic, and it has done really well.

“But I am 65 now, and it is just time to take things a bit easier. Life is short and I want to enjoy every minute of it.

“I have a static caravan down in Monifieth and my kids have been at it more than me. So it is time to sell the business.”

Mr Watson added: “It has done so well for us, and if someone is prepared to put in the time and effort it will continue to be a very good business for someone. ”

However, Mr Watson stressed h has no plans to give up the chip shop.

He said: “While I have not been customer-facing for some years, I am still involved – but it is mainly the family who run it now.

“It is also a great business and we have met people from all over world who have been to it, and share great memories of it.

“I’ve never been asked for my autograph, but sometimes I think it might just be that famous, that someone might.

“The ice cream shop has done so well for us, I am sure it will work well for however takes it on.”

The social media post said: “Due to retirement a busy and very profitable ice cream shop is for sale.

“Offers over £55,000 including all equipment. Accounts available to genuine parties.

“New five-year lease available.”