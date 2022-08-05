Turriff public meeting to address fears of ‘critical pressure’ on healthcare services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Turriff public meeting to address fears of ‘critical pressure’ on healthcare services

By Lottie Hood
August 5, 2022, 7:22 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 7:22 pm
Turriff Cottage Hospital. Photo: Google Maps
Turriff Cottage Hospital. Photo: Google Maps

A public meeting will be held next week to address concerns over Turriff’s healthcare services.

Concerns over GP availability, ambulance cover and minor injury unit provision in the Aberdeenshire town have been aired since before the pandemic.

The partial reopening of the minor injuries unit at Turriff is aiming to help with these pressures. However, it is said this does not go far enough for residents in the community.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid believes the issues being faced have only “intensified” since Covid because of the pandemic’s repercussions on staffing.

In response to these concerns, the Conservative MP has asked local residents and groups to attend a public meeting on Monday, August 8.

Hopes to address ‘long-standing issues’

Inviting representatives of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, Scottish Ambulance Service, the local GP practice and local MSPs and councillors, he hopes they can look at how local services can be rebuilt.

Mr Duguid said: “There are long-standing issues around ambulance times, doctor recruitment and the question marks over Turriff Cottage Hospital and MIU, all affecting the town and the surrounding rural area.

David Duguid MP at the Turriff minor injury unit.

“This has intensified since the start of the pandemic, as it increased the critical pressure on staffing.

“The objective is to get these services engaging with the community, opening a dialogue, and fostering a better understanding of the issues facing residents, what resources are available and what still needs to be done.

“This will be a non-political event – everyone wants the restoration of services to a level which gives 100% public confidence.

“As well as giving residents an opportunity to air their concerns, health service providers will also be able to get across key information on what services are available and how they operate in a post-Covid world.”

The meeting will be held on Monday, August 8 at 7pm in the Baden Powell Centre in Turriff.

[[title]]

[[text]]

