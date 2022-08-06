Missing teenager Laura Walker has travelled to Aberdeen from Paisley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have issued an appeal to find 15-year-old Laura Walker who has travelled to Aberdeen.

She was last seen in the Paisley area, where she lives, at 5.45pm on Tuesday, August 2.

In an appeal on social media, police describe her as being about 5ft 1in tall with long dark hair and was wearing black Nike leggings, a black North Face jumper and white Nike 270 trainers.

She has numerous associates in Aberdeen, particularly from the Northfield area in the north-west of the city.

Anyone with information that may assist in tracing Miss Walker is asked to please call 101.