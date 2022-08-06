Missing teenager Laura Walker has travelled to Aberdeen from Paisley By Cameron Roy August 6, 2022, 7:45 am Updated: August 6, 2022, 10:59 am 0 Laura Walker has been reported missing. Supplied by Police. Related Content Festival encouraging people to grow their own food to return to Aberdeen [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have issued an appeal to find 15-year-old Laura Walker who has travelled to Aberdeen. She was last seen in the Paisley area, where she lives, at 5.45pm on Tuesday, August 2. In an appeal on social media, police describe her as being about 5ft 1in tall with long dark hair and was wearing black Nike leggings, a black North Face jumper and white Nike 270 trainers. She has numerous associates in Aberdeen, particularly from the Northfield area in the north-west of the city. Anyone with information that may assist in tracing Miss Walker is asked to please call 101. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Days since woman went missing ‘hardest of our lives’, says family Appeal for missing Aberdeen man reported missing from Macduff Police in fresh appeal for help to find missing woman Appeal for help to trace missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Aberdeen