Trump to visit his Aberdeenshire golf course while on holiday in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former US president Donald Trump is said to be planning to visit his Aberdeenshire golf course when he is on holiday in Scotland later this month.

Mr Trump will be in Scotland for about a week, and is flying in on August 21.

It will be the first time he has been back to his golf courses since losing the election to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump is rumoured to be planning another bid for the presidency in 2024.

Protests could be costly to taxpayer

It is thought that police are preparing for protests and disruption during the visit, which could be costly to the taxpayer.

A source told the Sunday Mail that there would be stepped-up security for the visit, as protesters are expected to attempt to approach him.

When Trump was sworn in as president in 2017, a large protest took place on Castlegate in Aberdeen.

Prestwick airport may also have to put in special security measures for his arrival on his private plane – a custom Boeing 757.

In 2018, his two day holiday trip to Scotland cost a staggering £3.5million in police wages, with half of it paid in overtime to officers who were supposed to be on leave.

However, as Trump is now a private individual, the US and UK governments are not required to pay for policing.

He would also not be liable to pay as he is not organising an event and does not control if protesters do turn up.

Trump has a strong connection to Scotland through his mum Mary MacLeod who is from the Isle of Lewis. He visited the home she was brought up in 2008.

He also has a long, and often difficult, relationship to the Aberdeenshire village of Balmedie since he opened the Trump International Golf Resort there after much community controversy.

Politicians respond to trip plans

Scottish LibDem Liam McArthur said: “Given his odious views and track record in stirring up division, Donald Trump’s presence in Scotland will inevitably spark controversy.

“The fact that the cost of policing his visit is expected to fall on Police Scotland, whose resources are already stretched to the limit, will add insult to injury.

“It would be far better if he decided not to come, but if he does there can be no question that those who wish to protest should be allowed to do so.”