Trump to visit his Aberdeenshire golf course while on holiday in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trump to visit his Aberdeenshire golf course while on holiday in Scotland

By Cameron Roy
August 7, 2022, 1:42 pm Updated: August 7, 2022, 3:52 pm
Donald Trump has visited Aberdeen several times in the past.
Donald Trump has visited Aberdeen several times in the past.

Former US president Donald Trump is said to be planning to visit his Aberdeenshire  golf course when he is on holiday in Scotland later this month.

Mr Trump will be in Scotland for about a week, and is flying in on August 21.

It will be the first time he has been back to his golf courses since losing the election to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump is rumoured to be planning another bid for the presidency in 2024.

Protests could be costly to taxpayer

It is thought that police are preparing for protests and disruption during the visit, which could be costly to the taxpayer.

A source told the Sunday Mail that there would be stepped-up security for the visit, as  protesters are expected to attempt to approach him.

When Trump was sworn in as president in 2017, a large protest took place on Castlegate in Aberdeen.

The Donald Trump protest on Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo by Callum Law in 2017.

Prestwick airport may also have to put in special security measures for his arrival on his private plane – a custom Boeing 757.

In 2018, his two day holiday trip to Scotland cost a staggering £3.5million in police wages, with half of it paid in overtime to officers who were supposed to be on leave.

However, as Trump is now a private individual, the US and UK governments are not required to pay for policing.

He would also not be liable to pay as he is not organising an event and does not control if protesters do turn up.

Trump has a strong connection to Scotland through his mum Mary MacLeod who is from the Isle of Lewis. He visited the home she was brought up in 2008.

He also has a long, and often difficult, relationship to the Aberdeenshire village of Balmedie since he opened the Trump International Golf Resort there after much community controversy.

Donald Trump at the house in Tong, on the Isle of Lewis, where his mother was brought up.  Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Politicians respond to trip plans

Scottish LibDem Liam McArthur said: “Given his odious views and track record in stirring up division, Donald Trump’s presence in Scotland will inevitably spark controversy.

“The fact that the cost of policing his visit is expected to fall on Police Scotland, whose resources are already stretched to the limit, will add insult to injury.

“It would be far better if he decided not to come, but if he does there can be no question that those who wish to protest should be allowed to do so.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]