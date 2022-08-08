Queen cancels traditional Balmoral welcome event amid fresh health fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Queen cancels traditional Balmoral welcome event amid fresh health fears

By Cameron Roy
August 8, 2022, 10:34 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 11:29 am
The Queen inspecting The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates of Balmoral as she takes up residence last year. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
The Queen inspecting The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates of Balmoral as she takes up residence last year. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The Queen’s traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle has been cancelled, which has raised concerns over the 96-year-old’s health.

Her Majesty had been due to attend the ceremony in Aberdeenshire tomorrow but it has reportedly been axed and replaced with a “small, private event”.

It is the first time in decades, other than during the pandemic, that she will not greet locals at the gates to mark the start of her annual holiday at the historic Deeside estate.

A royal source told the Mirror: “The traditional welcome to Balmoral is normally cemented in the Queen’s calendar and something Her Majesty really enjoys, being able to greet locals who travel to see her.

‘A sign of things to come’

“It’s a bitter disappointment the ceremony will not take place in its traditional form.”

Another source suggested the alternative plan was “very much a sign of things to come”.

The Mirror reports Buckingham Palace played down the concerns over the monarch’s health last night, insisting the private ceremony was “in line with adapting Her Majesty’s schedule for her comfort”.

Balmoral Castle on the Royal Balmoral Estate. Picture by Kenny Elrick

The Queen usually would inspect a Guard of Honour from Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, of The Royal ­Regiment of Scotland.

In her role as colonel-in-chief of the regiment, she will instead attend a private inspection of troops on the Balmoral lawns within the Castle grounds. No cameras or photographers will be invited.

Historic connection to Balmoral

The royal family has owned Balmoral for 170 years since it was purchased by Queen Victoria.

The estate measures 50,000 acres – which is twice the size of Manchester.

It has about 150 other buildings, including cottages, farms and a distillery.

Its large size and remoteness have reportedly made it the Queen’s favourite residence.

The Queen with the Duke of Edinburgh and their children at Balmoral Castle, the royal family’s Scottish home for generations. Photo by Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Queen arrived in Scotland on July 21, and will be staying at the nearby Craigowan Lodge – about a mile away from the castle.

With a mere seven bedrooms, this property is the closest thing the Queen has to an “ordinary” home.

In March, it was reported the lodge has been upgraded to make it more comfortable for the aging monarch.

As she plans to spend more time in Balmoral, it was fitted with a £20,000 lift, a new security gate, and a state-of-the-art intercom system.

Craigowan Lodge is where the Queen lives while at Balmoral.

However, there have been some concerns that the Queen will not be able to attend other local events while she is staying in Balmoral.

At her Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, the Queen missed out on the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral due to “discomfort”.

She also did not attend the Epsom Derby, despite attending the event regularly in the past and horse racing being one of her favorite pastimes.

Will the Queen attend the Braemar gathering?

The Queen is currently still planning on attending the annual Braemar Gathering, which is renowned for its attendance by various members of the royal family.

She has never missed it during her reign.

The event is seen as the biggest spectacle in the Highland Games calendar, and is always on the first Saturday in September.

Prince Philip and the Queen watching the Braemar games. Photo by Raymond Besant.

Royal sources have confirmed the Queen will interrupt her holiday at Balmoral to travel to England and invite her 15th Prime Minister to form a government when Boris Johnson quits on September 6.

Buckingham Palace is the usual venue but this may be changed to Windsor Castle due to the current refurbishments that are taking place at the palace.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]