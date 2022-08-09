‘No intention’ of closing Spital mosque after plans to turn religious buildings into homes sparked fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘No intention’ of closing Spital mosque after plans to turn religious buildings into homes sparked fears

By Ben Hendry
August 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 5:41 pm
Aberdeen mosque housing plans have been rubber-stamped
The buildings attached to the mosque will become houses - but worshippers will continue to use the city's first Islamic venue.

Islamic leaders in Aberdeen have pledged to keep their historic Spital mosque open “for the foreseeable future” – after plans to turn adjoining buildings into housing sparked closure fears.

The city’s first mosque opened in Old Aberdeen in 1978.

As the community grew, it expanded into two neighbouring houses to provide more space.

The Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre (AMIC) last year took over the old Frederick Street Business Centre, near the Castlegate, to provide a bigger home.

The Spital venue has since been scaled down, with followers largely shifting to the new premises.

And the council has now rubber-stamped proposals to turn those extra buildings next door back into housing.

These two buildings, converted for use by the Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre, will be turned back into homes.

Aberdeen mosque housing plans sparked row

The properties at 168-170 on the Spital will become two family homes.

Internal alterations will see a women’s prayer hall, two meeting rooms and special Wudu facilities – for ritual washing before prayers – all converted.

But the freshly approved scheme exposed a rift in the community.

Due to some “miscommunication” between trustees and worshippers, many feared this could be the beginning of the end for their local mosque.

A petition signed by almost 400 people was submitted to the council, technically classed as one objection, pleading for the proposal to be rejected.

The new mosque just off King Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

The group, dubbing themselves the Spital Worshippers, blasted a lack of talks over the plans – and raised gripes about the AMIC trustees.

Members accused the leaders of taking away the Imam, caretaker and “most of the equipment” from the Spital without consultation.

‘We have to hold our hands up’

Nurul Hoque Ali, general secretary for the AMIC and recently elected Labour councillor, admitted more could have been done to make members aware of the plans.

Nurul Hoque Ali at the Frederick Street venue. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

He said: “They are unhappy about the changes, and we have tried to alleviate their concerns.

“There’s been some misunderstanding.

“Possibly, we have to hold our hands up and say we have not communicated well enough.”

‘No intention’ of closing Spital mosque

But Nurul added that the trustees met with the Spital Worshippers last Wednesday – and managed to soothe some of their concerns.

And he stressed: “We have no intention of losing that prayer facility.

“We have no plans to change that in the foreseeable future.

“The houses being rented will bring in a form of income, which will pay to run the new building – it costs a lot.”

The Aberdeen mosque housing plans proved divisive
These buildings attached to the Aberdeen mosque on the Spital will become housing.

Though displaced by Frederick Street as the “base” for AMIC, the Spital mosque is still cleaned and used by locals and students.

Imams are provided for certain prayer sessions.

And with the loss of the women’s prayer room next door, the building has been divided so that men and woman can pray on separate storeys.

Trustees already have interest in new Aberdeen mosque housing

The Spital venue, a former savings bank, became the first mosque in the city in 1978.

It was started by an Aberdeen University student, with financial backing from a Dundee businessman.

This advert listing the former savings bank for sale appeared in the P&J in 1975. Supplied by British Newspaper Archive

After it was established, members branched out – opening others across the city.

Nurul added that one of the adjoining properties already has a taker, connected to nearby Aberdeen University, and he expects the other to receive similar interest soon.

And now, the AMIC‘s biggest challenge is getting the adjoining properties done up before term starts next month.

You can see the Aberdeen mosque housing plans here.

The council swatted aside the group’s complaints as being “personal” and not relevant to the planning process.

