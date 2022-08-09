‘No intention’ of closing Spital mosque after plans to turn religious buildings into homes sparked fears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Islamic leaders in Aberdeen have pledged to keep their historic Spital mosque open “for the foreseeable future” – after plans to turn adjoining buildings into housing sparked closure fears.

The city’s first mosque opened in Old Aberdeen in 1978.

As the community grew, it expanded into two neighbouring houses to provide more space.

The Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre (AMIC) last year took over the old Frederick Street Business Centre, near the Castlegate, to provide a bigger home.

The Spital venue has since been scaled down, with followers largely shifting to the new premises.

And the council has now rubber-stamped proposals to turn those extra buildings next door back into housing.

Aberdeen mosque housing plans sparked row

The properties at 168-170 on the Spital will become two family homes.

Internal alterations will see a women’s prayer hall, two meeting rooms and special Wudu facilities – for ritual washing before prayers – all converted.

But the freshly approved scheme exposed a rift in the community.

Due to some “miscommunication” between trustees and worshippers, many feared this could be the beginning of the end for their local mosque.

A petition signed by almost 400 people was submitted to the council, technically classed as one objection, pleading for the proposal to be rejected.

The group, dubbing themselves the Spital Worshippers, blasted a lack of talks over the plans – and raised gripes about the AMIC trustees.

Members accused the leaders of taking away the Imam, caretaker and “most of the equipment” from the Spital without consultation.

‘We have to hold our hands up’

Nurul Hoque Ali, general secretary for the AMIC and recently elected Labour councillor, admitted more could have been done to make members aware of the plans.

He said: “They are unhappy about the changes, and we have tried to alleviate their concerns.

“There’s been some misunderstanding.

“Possibly, we have to hold our hands up and say we have not communicated well enough.”

‘No intention’ of closing Spital mosque

But Nurul added that the trustees met with the Spital Worshippers last Wednesday – and managed to soothe some of their concerns.

And he stressed: “We have no intention of losing that prayer facility.

“We have no plans to change that in the foreseeable future.

“The houses being rented will bring in a form of income, which will pay to run the new building – it costs a lot.”

Though displaced by Frederick Street as the “base” for AMIC, the Spital mosque is still cleaned and used by locals and students.

Imams are provided for certain prayer sessions.

And with the loss of the women’s prayer room next door, the building has been divided so that men and woman can pray on separate storeys.

Trustees already have interest in new Aberdeen mosque housing

The Spital venue, a former savings bank, became the first mosque in the city in 1978.

It was started by an Aberdeen University student, with financial backing from a Dundee businessman.

After it was established, members branched out – opening others across the city.

Nurul added that one of the adjoining properties already has a taker, connected to nearby Aberdeen University, and he expects the other to receive similar interest soon.

And now, the AMIC‘s biggest challenge is getting the adjoining properties done up before term starts next month.

The council swatted aside the group’s complaints as being “personal” and not relevant to the planning process.