Portlethen care home thanks ‘kind-hearted’ locals whose donations bring ‘joy’ to residents

By Lottie Hood
August 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 9, 2022, 6:45 am
Residents have named the reborn baby doll Matthew. Supplied by Lethen Park Care Home.
A care home in Portlethen has thanked the generous locals who gifted residents with a pram and reborn doll.

The gifts, donated to Lethen Park Care Home, help people suffering with dementia or those who have lost a child.

Staff at the home have thanked those who donated a “beautiful” Silver Cross pram and a reborn doll.

The doll is a ‘wonderful reminiscence tool’

Looking incredibly life-like, reborn dolls are designed to help people living with dementia or those who have lost a child.

Named Matthew, the baby boy doll is often taken for a stroll in his pram by care home residents who often sit with him and take care of him.

Residents enjoy taking Matthew out for a stroll. Supplied by Lethen Park Care Home

After seeing a post on Facebook asking for a second hand pram, a local resident, Pauline Fazackerley, gave the pram to the Portlethen care home.

The doll was gifted by Hazel Brown, a friend of a resident at Lethen Park.

Amanda McCarthy, activities coordinator at Lethen Park, said: “We can’t thank Hazel and Pauline enough for their kindness and generosity in thinking of us.

“Their thoughtful gifts are bringing so much joy to our residents every day. Matthew is a wonderful reminiscence tool and has such a calming influence on our residents.

“It is lovely to see them respond so happily to looking after him and walking with him around our gardens.”

Lethen Park is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides dementia, nursing, residential and respite care.

