Heatwave on the way: What’s the weather like with you this week?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While a heatwave is set to strike England and Wales this week – what can you expect in Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands?

It is a mixed picture over the area – with the east coast seeing the best of the weather – but some really hot spots around the region.

The Met Office has said temperatures are forecast to build this week, with heatwave thresholds likely to be met for much of the UK, particularly England and Wales.

The heat will build through the week, likely peaking on Friday and Saturday thanks to the influence of high pressure.

Temperatures are likely to rise into the low-to-mid 30Cs for central and southern areas of the UK.

Wondering what the weather has in store for the week ahead? Here is Alex with all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/P2dEHgsIxh — Met Office (@metoffice) August 8, 2022

However, temperatures are not expected to be as extreme as those experienced in July when new national records were set.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will also see temperatures into the high 20s and could reach official heatwave criteria by Friday.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Sunny spells and very warm.

Today: Mainly dry and bright with increasing amounts of sunshine developing during the day. Feeling very warm in the sunshine, the highest temperatures around Aberdeen and the east. Moderate southwest winds at times. Maximum temperature 25C.

Tonight: A fine end to the day and staying dry with clear skies at times overnight. Mild with a few shallow mist and fog patches possible around dawn. Minimum temperature 10C.

Wednesday: Very warm or hot with good sunny spells and light winds. Some afternoon sea breezes possible and winds will be light. Maximum temperature 28C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Very warm or hot with plenty of sunshine. However, haar is possible around North Sea coasts on Saturday.

Highlands and Western Isles

Bright and sunny spells developing. Breezy and cloudy in northwest.

Today: It will be cloudy in the west with patchy rain and early mist and fog. Mainly dry in the east with bright or sunny spells developing around Inverness and through Speyside. Breezy, strong winds over the Western Isles. Maximum temperature 21C.

Tonight: Mainly dry with clear skies at times in the east. More in the way of cloud across the northwest Highlands, some patchy drizzle and mist for the Western Isles. Breezy. Minimum temperature 12C.

Wednesday: Occasional rain, drizzle and mist around the west coast and over the Western Isles. Otherwise dry and bright, some very warm sunshine for Inverness and Aviemore. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

How is the weather shaping up for the coming week❓ Here's a look at what to expect 👇 pic.twitter.com/NSJg4j0nOx — Met Office (@metoffice) August 8, 2022

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Warm or very warm with plenty of sunshine, although cloudy with occasional rain in the far northwest on Thursday. Some coastal haar possible in the Moray Firth early on Saturday.

Oban and north Argyll

Bright or sunny spell developing.

Today: Some early drizzle and mist possible in Argyll, otherwise dry with bright and sunny spells developing. Feeing warm in any sunshine, winds mostly light. Maximum temperature 21C.

Tonight: A fine end to the day and staying dry overnight with occasional clear spells. More extensive cloud possible through Argyll. Mild and winds remaining light. Minimum temperature 12C.

Wednesday: Warm or very warm with good sunny spells and light winds. Some afternoon sea breezes possible and winds will be light. Maximum temperature 25C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Very warm or hot with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon sea breezes possible, perhaps some early mist over the Hebrides.

Orkney and Shetland

Windy and cloudy. Occasional rain and mist.

Today: It will be windy at times across Shetland with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, extensive mist and patchy fog at first. Often drier across Orkney with some brighter spells, but still rather breezy. Maximum temperature 20C.

Tonight: Mainly dry with the clearest conditions in Orkney, mostly cloudy over Shetland with patchy drizzle and mist. A mild and breezy night, strong southwest winds affecting Shetland. Minimum temperature 13C.

Wednesday: Orkney should be dry and bright for much of the day, some warm sunshine breaking through at times. Cloudier and windy across Shetland, occasional rain and mist later. Maximum temperature 21C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Rain at times on Thursday, occasionally heavy. Mainly dry on Friday and Saturday, but low cloud, mist and haar could be extensive at times. Best of any brightness across Orkney.