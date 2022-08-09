‘I went through every emotion’: Portsoy comedian enjoys overnight success after selling one ticket to his Edinburgh Fringe gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I went through every emotion’: Portsoy comedian enjoys overnight success after selling one ticket to his Edinburgh Fringe gig

By Louise Glen
August 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 9, 2022, 12:29 pm
Robin Grainger with his single audience member, Mike Cass. Picture: @RobinGrainger/Twitter
Robin Grainger with his single audience member, Mike Cass. Picture: @RobinGrainger/Twitter

After selling only one ticket to his gig at the Edinburgh Fringe, most comedians might have invited the “audience” for a pint instead.

But not Robin Grainger, from Portsoy, who instead struggled through his entire show, tailoring it to “Mike from Leicester”.

And now thanks to a post on social media from Mike, who was the entire audience, Robin has become an overnight success.

The gig on Friday night was attended by Mike Cass – a content director for Virgin Radio.

He tweeted: “I saw Robin Grainger on Friday night, the only person in the audience.

“He made me laugh so hard, I loved it. I go and see Des Clarke today and one of his guests was Robin telling the story of his only audience member.

“I feel I should start the #RobinGraingerAppreciationSociety.”

Following the tweet, Robin started to sell many more tickets.

On Twitter, he said: “My phone blew up all day yesterday. Overwhelmed messages of support from loved ones, audience members & the comedy industry.

“Thank you all so much and thanks to Kate Copstick (of The Herald).

“Yesterday’s show was a few people shy of a sell out.”

Robin is playing at the Stand Comedy Club until August 28.

One ticket sale

He told the BBC:  “I had been busy doing guest spots, exit flyering, the things you do during the day at the Fringe, and hadn’t checked ticket sales.

“I’m an optimistic guy, it was the first Friday – everyone was tweeting about busy audiences. I thought it would be fine.

“My lovely tech operator Eric came to give me my two-minute warning and I asked how is was looking, and he winced.

“He said ‘There’s one’.”

Robin moved to Edinburgh 10 years ago to “make a go” of comedy, he said he went through “every emotion in the space of two minutes”.

But then he went on stage to speak to the solitary man in the audience.

His name was Mike, from Leicester, and he said he would stay if Robin wanted to do the show.

Robin said: “I thought, he had paid his ticket and I’ve got a microphone and an ego, so I went for it.

“I did different stuff – it was a lot more convivial than my normal show. I did a lot of adlibs, I wrote a lot of it there on the stage. I tried to tailor it to Mike, really. And he was really laughing.

“Afterwards, I was outside a bit flustered and he came out and he was crying, laughing, and he gave me a hug and he said that was brilliant.”

His show page reads: “After his highly acclaimed debut show in 2019, star of The Comedy Underground on BBC Scotland, Robin Grainger is back with more hilarious observations as he tries to put an end to putting things off.”

