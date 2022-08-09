Braemar farmer’s market vows to keep costs down as many feel the ‘pinch’ of cost-of-living

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of a Deeside farmers’ market are promising to try and keep local produce affordable.

The Ghillie’s Larder is hosting its fifth market of 2022 at St Margaret’s Braemar on Sunday.

Usually held every month, the market hosts stallholders from across Aberdeenshire and Highland Perthshire for a “one-of-a-kind” event.

Boasting top quality food, drink, crafts and music, the market was launched by an Italian and Aussie in 2021.

Market organisers Federica Bertolini and Jasmine Bowles are committed to offering a range of affordable local produce, despite rising costs elsewhere.

‘Local producers deserve our support’

Ms Bertolini said they are working with suppliers to try and reduce costs.

She said: “We’re passionate about bringing together local growers and artisan makers with people who appreciate the great food and drink we produce right here on our doorstep.

“But there’s no doubt that many people are feeling the pinch this summer.

“We’re working closely with all our stallholders to make sure they can continue to make The Ghillie’s Larder the really special market that it is.

“By reducing their costs we can ensure affordability for customers without comprising on quality.

“We believe local producers and makers deserve our support during these tough times.”

Stallholders taking part this weekend include Deeside Honey, Pinewood Gin from Mar Lodge, Cafe Sal, Wild Braemar and Shorty’s ice cream from Ballater.

The usual local producers will also be attending selling top-quality butchery, vegetables and smoked salmon.

Ms Bertolini added: “We look forward to welcoming you to Braemar this weekend — there’s food, drink, bespoke crafts, brilliant music to serenade you while you shop — and a guarantee, as always, that you won’t leave disappointed.”

The Ghillie’s Larder is open for business from 10am until 3pm and takes place at arts, culture and events venue St Margaret’s Braemar.