Business leaders pledge support to revive rail links to Peterhead and Fraserburgh

More groups and businesses have joined the fight to bring back Peterhead and Fraserburgh rail links and unlock the region’s full potential.

Representatives of some of the biggest organisations in the Banff and Buchan area pledged their support to the ambitious project, which is hoped to put the coastal towns back on the map.

Peterhead Railway Station was shut to passengers in 1965, and to freight in 1970, while the one in Fraserburgh ceased passenger services in 1965, and freight in 1979.

Since then, Campaign for the North East Rail (CNER) has been fighting to reconnect the two towns to the network in a bid to boost local economy and the tourism industry.

While Scotland’s transport minister Jenny Gilruth showed favour to the project during a visit last month, CNER co-founder Jordan Jack said more people need to come on board for it to be achieved.

‘A whole new avenue of tourists for the area’

Dozens of business owners and group leaders have now also backed the plans following a meeting, hosted by Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam last week.

Attendees were able to pose questions to CNER on the viability of the campaign and what benefits bringing rail back to Peterhead and Fraserburgh could bring.

Ainsley Dyga, chairwoman of the Broch Business Together Association and owner of R&S Dyga’s Newsagents in Fraserburgh said: “At first I was very sceptical about the rail link thinking it was a very pie in the sky idea which would never happen but after being on the meeting last week I’m more positive this will go forward.

“It will provide a greater reach for the public and along with improved transportation links will open up a whole new avenue of tourists for the area.

“There will need to be things put in place for this to happen and there will be disruption but I think the bigger goal is definitely worth it.”

Tina Gibbins from Fraserburgh’s Ban-Car Hotel and Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Smith also highlighted the “vital” benefits of the project and said it will help local communities achieve their full potential.

Peterhead Community Council chairwoman Sharon Bradford added: “As the largest town in Aberdeenshire, and in Scotland without rail links, it is hugely disappointing that in 2022, we remain disconnected from the rest of Scotland in terms of rail infrastructure.

“The benefits of re-establishing rail links would be widespread, not only for tourism, but for industry and also in terms of accessibility. We continually hear that Peterhead and Fraserburgh are key priorities for regeneration – let’s see that translate to become a reality.”

Public meeting to showcase demand

Ms Adam, who will be hosting another public meeting on Wednesday, August 10, encouraged more people to get behind the initiative and highlight there is “important” public demand.

She said: “The benefits of rerailing the north-east is multifaceted, bringing freight off roads, reducing road damage, congestion and traffic which in turn will reduce road accidents. It will also vastly increase the overall freight capacity that businesses in the area will benefit from via the use of rail.

“The tourism potential alone is transformational. By connecting a large part of the north-east this will open up our beautiful coastline to so many more travellers looking to spend money and see the best of what Scotland has to offer – but not only that – of course rail works both ways.”