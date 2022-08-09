Aberdeenshire Council submits £20million bid to revamp Macduff aquarium and create Peterhead cultural quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council submits £20million bid to revamp Macduff aquarium and create Peterhead cultural quarter

By Lottie Hood
August 9, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 5:58 pm
A decision will be made on the bid later this year. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council has revealed a £20million vision to renovate one of the region’s best loved attractions – and further regenerate a town centre.

The council is seeking support from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

If successful, both Macduff Marine Aquarium and Peterhead would benefit.

Ariel view of proposed plans for Macduff Marine Aquarium. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

Could be a ‘game changer’ for Macduff aquarium

Under the proposed plans, Macduff Marine Aquarium, which celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year, would receive £5.7 million to carry out a significant modernisation of the building.

This would expand exhibits and enhance facilities, and would involve creating a two-storey extension and a new children’s play area.

Visitors would be able to enjoy stunning coastal views in the extension, which would contain a new cafe/restaurant, community space and education suite.

Artist’s impression of part of the extension. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council

Claire Matthews, manager of the aquarium, said they were “thrilled” to be considered for the bid.

Although she stressed it was still early days, Ms Matthews said if the bid was successful, it would be great news for the aquarium.

She said: “I think it could be a game changer for the aquarium.

“It will be an even bigger draw to the area and I would very much hope that the local economy would benefit from additional visitors to this corner of Scotland.”

Artist’s impression of proposed plans of Arbuthnot House. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

‘Ignite new energy and realise full potential’ in the towns

Another £18million from the bid would be invested in Peterhead to create a new “cultural quarter”.

It is hoped the plans would “revitalise the heart of Peterhead” by transforming Arbuthnot House.

The uilding would be restored into a new destination museum, library and cultural hub with the help of a new extension being added.

Multi-purpose and workshop spaces to support learning and promote community and a new dedicated building for temporary national exhibitions would also be built.

The new building would include a cafe and restaurant with harbour views and a new public green space.

Arbuthnot House in Peterhead could be revamped as part of the bid

Arbuthnot Museum and Library building on St Peter Street would be renovated into a new cultural venue with a live entertainment space and dance and music studios.

Council leader Mark Findlater said: “Macduff Marine Aquarium is a cherished visitor attraction and valued natural heritage resource, but its current facilities do not allow its full potential to be realised.

“The proposed investment will overhaul the look and function of the aquarium whilst maintaining its charm and expanding its important educational role.

“The creation of a cultural quarter around the disused Arbuthnot House will ignite new energy and opportunities in Peterhead’s historic town centre.

“The new museum and gallery, together with a bespoke library facility and educational facilities, will instill a deeper perception of culture, heritage and sense of place within the town and the wider region.”

A spokeswoman for Rediscover Peterhead said: “The creation – if the bid is successful – of a ‘cultural corner’ would be a great achievement for the town of Peterhead and the wider communities.”

The Levelling Up Fund operates on a competitive basis. The bid will now be assessed by the UK Government and a decision is expected to be announced later this year.

