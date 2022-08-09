Aberdeenshire Council submits £20million bid to revamp Macduff aquarium and create Peterhead cultural quarter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council has revealed a £20million vision to renovate one of the region’s best loved attractions – and further regenerate a town centre.

The council is seeking support from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

If successful, both Macduff Marine Aquarium and Peterhead would benefit.

Could be a ‘game changer’ for Macduff aquarium

Under the proposed plans, Macduff Marine Aquarium, which celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year, would receive £5.7 million to carry out a significant modernisation of the building.

This would expand exhibits and enhance facilities, and would involve creating a two-storey extension and a new children’s play area.

Visitors would be able to enjoy stunning coastal views in the extension, which would contain a new cafe/restaurant, community space and education suite.

Claire Matthews, manager of the aquarium, said they were “thrilled” to be considered for the bid.

Although she stressed it was still early days, Ms Matthews said if the bid was successful, it would be great news for the aquarium.

She said: “I think it could be a game changer for the aquarium.

“It will be an even bigger draw to the area and I would very much hope that the local economy would benefit from additional visitors to this corner of Scotland.”

‘Ignite new energy and realise full potential’ in the towns

Another £18million from the bid would be invested in Peterhead to create a new “cultural quarter”.

It is hoped the plans would “revitalise the heart of Peterhead” by transforming Arbuthnot House.

The uilding would be restored into a new destination museum, library and cultural hub with the help of a new extension being added.

Multi-purpose and workshop spaces to support learning and promote community and a new dedicated building for temporary national exhibitions would also be built.

The new building would include a cafe and restaurant with harbour views and a new public green space.

Arbuthnot Museum and Library building on St Peter Street would be renovated into a new cultural venue with a live entertainment space and dance and music studios.

Council leader Mark Findlater said: “Macduff Marine Aquarium is a cherished visitor attraction and valued natural heritage resource, but its current facilities do not allow its full potential to be realised.

“The proposed investment will overhaul the look and function of the aquarium whilst maintaining its charm and expanding its important educational role.

“The creation of a cultural quarter around the disused Arbuthnot House will ignite new energy and opportunities in Peterhead’s historic town centre.

“The new museum and gallery, together with a bespoke library facility and educational facilities, will instill a deeper perception of culture, heritage and sense of place within the town and the wider region.”

A spokeswoman for Rediscover Peterhead said: “The creation – if the bid is successful – of a ‘cultural corner’ would be a great achievement for the town of Peterhead and the wider communities.”

The Levelling Up Fund operates on a competitive basis. The bid will now be assessed by the UK Government and a decision is expected to be announced later this year.